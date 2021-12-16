How to Recover After Negative Online Publicity

An MVP startup is a bare-bones version of your product that is tested in the market. An MVP approach is a basic, ready-to-launch version of a product that has only the most valuable functionalities. It allows your team to verify (or disprove) your product as well as discover how your audience reacts to and uses the major elements of your application. It is still absolutely feasible to develop an innovative new concept that works effectively, stands out from the crowd, and provides something really beneficial to its customers. Define the idea, start with R&D and budget planning, then move to design. The next steps include choosing the development model and tech stack for your product development. Then it's time to gather everything above the Technical documentation and describe every process you'll do with Agil methodologies. After everything is listed, do not forget about post-production actions and marketing!

