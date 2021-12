The Top 7 Metaverses That You Can Try Right Now

The year is 2020, the online world completely forgot about viruses and millennium bugs, our cyber security was peaking but we somehow forgot to check on the viruses in the reality simulator. The world may seem scary right now but don't you worry, it's going to get way worse very soon. An idea so revolutionary that it may solve all of the world's problems in one fell swoop. Please, follow me on a magical journey that may or may not restore your faith in humanity. I want to give you hope. Please don't mind the poor people. They gambled away their life savings on jpegs and should have known better.

BUSINESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO