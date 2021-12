Longtime Alabama football practice official Eddie Conyers is the recipient of the 2022 Frank "Pig" House Award. According to the official ASHOF press release, "The Frank 'Pig' House Award is given to someone who has performed outstanding service to sports in Alabama, and whom the Board of Directors feels worthy of special recognition. The award is named after the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s first Chairman of the Board who was instrumental in the founding of the Hall of Fame." The recipient is selected by the Board of Directors of the ASHOF.

