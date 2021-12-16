ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gary Sanchez of AT&T, Film Industry's Impact on Georgia

valdostaceo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Sanchez, Regional Manager of External Affairs at AT&T South Georgia, talks about...

valdostaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
valdostaceo.com

Georgia Employs Highest Number of Georgians Ever

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced today that the state now employs the highest number of Georgians ever, surpassing the number of employed prior to the pandemic by over 3,000. The number of employed Georgians in November was up 11,983 from October to 5,027,981. Georgia's unemployment rate dropped another three tenths of a point to 2.8 percent in November, the lowest rate in Georgia’s recorded history. Georgia’s unemployment rate was one and four-tenths percent lower than the national unemployment rate of 4.2 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostaceo.com

Seventeen Georgia Companies Receive 2021 GLOBE Awards, Three Recognized as Exporters of the Year

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) today announced its International Trade division’s 2021 GLOBE Award recipients. This state-led awards program highlights Georgia companies that expanded sales to new international markets in the previous year. During 2020, a year marked by pandemic-caused disruptions and uncertainty, the 17 GLOBE winners exported to 50 distinct countries.
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

Citrus industry takes root in southwest Georgia

NEWTON, Georgia (Albany Herald) — When a property has been farmed and managed by the same family for almost a century and a half, it inevitably evolves with each generation that becomes its conservators. This is certainly the case of the property in Baker County that has been in the Jarvis family since the 1880s.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Local
Georgia Business
valdostaceo.com

Georgia Tech Leads Effort to Strengthen State’s Defense Manufacturing Industry

The global supply chain has been rocked by disruptions triggered largely by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a cascade of shortages on a host of products ranging from computer chips to medications. But supply chain disruptions also highlight the potential vulnerabilities in the U.S. manufacturing sector’s critical segments like defense....
GEORGIA STATE
valdostaceo.com

Alyssa Foskey of the SBDC on Supply Chain Disruptions

Alyssa Foskey with the UGA Small Business Development Center talks about the supply chain disruptions that Georgia has encountered over the last year. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Film Industry#External Affairs#At T South Georgia
95.3 The Bear

Danger Zone: Alabama Dollar General Fined $320,000

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, has fined Dollar General $321,827. OSHA reports DG has a history of violations and repeated failures to protect its worker. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been fined based on the store’s failure to provide safe exits during an emergency, workers...
ALABAMA STATE
valdostaceo.com

Secretary Raffensperger Warns Business Owners of Misleading Corporate Registration Mailers

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is warning Georgia business owners about misleading mailers regarding annual corporate registration filings. The soliciting company charges Georgia corporations a significantly higher rate to complete their corporate registration filings than Georgia law requires. These mailings do not include solicitation notifications as currently required by Georgia law.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
valdostaceo.com

States Experiencing the Fastest Recovery of Unemployment Claims, WalletHub Study

New unemployment claims decreased week-over-week on November 29, and were 97% below the peak during the COVID-19 pandemic. To help add some context to these statistics, WalletHub just released updated rankings for theStates Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest, along with accompanying videos and audio files. Key Stats:. The...
ECONOMY
valdostaceo.com

Lowndes County Names Large and Small Farmers of the Year at Farmer Appreciation Breakfast

Agriculture is Georgia’s number one industry and on Thursday, December 9, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and the Lowndes County Extension Office held a local farmer appreciation breakfast and presented the 2021 Farmer of the Year awards, recognizing a large and small farmer from Lowndes or Echols counties. Jared and Justin Corbett with Corbett Brothers Farms was named Large Farmer of the Year while Aaron Horne with Horne Legacy Farms was named Small Farmer of the Year.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WilmingtonBiz

The WilmingtonBiz 100: The Innovators

The Innovators – The disruptors shaking things up and getting the region to see things in a different way. Neal Andrew’s firm works in structural, marine and forensic engineering as well as overall project management. It was created by himself and John Andrew in 2004. Why he’s an...
WILMINGTON, NC
The Hollywood Reporter

UTA Buys Strategic Advisory Firm MediaLink for $125M

The year is almost over, but there is still more M&A to be done from one of the top talent agencies. UTA is acquiring the media, entertainment and technology strategic advisory firm MediaLink, with its founder and CEO Michael Kassan set to become a partner at UTA. Kassan will remain CEO of MediaLink, which will bring its 150+ employees to the agency through the deal. UTA acquired MediaLink from U.K.-based Ascential PLC for $125 million in cash, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing. MediaLink will continue to be involved in the Cannes Lion festival, which Ascential also owns. UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer...
BUSINESS
blooloop.com

7thSense collaborates with UK tech firm for future project

7thSense, the multi-award-winning media solutions specialist, has announced it will be working in partnership with PHABRIX on a new project. Established in 2004, 7thSense are specialists in advanced media serving, pixel management and show control. Its clients are found in sectors including amusement parks, science museums, planetariums and entertainment venues. Its services are often used for digital signage, live events and projection-mapped installations.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy