Litecoin price analysis is bullish. LTC/USD faces resistance at $150. Resistance for LTC is found at $158. The Litecoin price analysis for today is bullish, as the bulls have maintained their lead for the third straight day. Despite the fact that the LTC price began today’s trading session at $154, it has recovered to $154 owing to continued bullish action by traders. Despite a steep lower low being contained by bulls in the last month following the price drop below $150, a new support level for LTC at $150 is evident from the latest price analysis.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO