Technology

The Metaverse Big 3

By Bart Hillerich, Wandering the Metaverse...
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Decentraland and Sandbox are the two most talked about metaverse projects out there right now. Wilder World...

hackernoon.com

CoinTelegraph

The Sandbox co-founder wants to defend metaverses against Big Tech

The Sandbox co-founder Sebastien Borget wants to defend the metaverse from Big Tech giants aiming to make a foray into the nascent market. In a recent interview, Borget said that he is not very keen on Big Tech companies such as Meta joining the metaverse. He explained further that major technology companies could threaten the decentralization of the metaverse as their business model goes against it.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Understanding Concurrent Collections in C#

System.NET's System.Collections.Concurrent` is a namespace to work with a multithreaded environment. It provides concurrent addition and removal of items from multiple threads with the `Add` and `Take` methods. Your best choice is steering away from concurrency as much as possible, but when it is not possible, concurrent collections can be handy, even though by no means are they a magic wand.
SOFTWARE
zycrypto.com

The Blockchain Metaverse Antidote to Big Tech’s Zuckerverse

The metaverse is here — or at least the idea of its inevitability. Tech giants such as Facebook (now Meta) and Microsoft are strategically focused on what the crypto investment firm Grayscale recently described as “interconnected, experiential, 3D virtual worlds where people located anywhere can socialize in real-time to form a persistent, user-owned, internet economy.” In a report titled “The Metaverse: Web 3.0 Virtual Cloud Economies,” Grayscale notes that developers, investors, and companies are looking at the emergence of a trillion-dollar market.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Splitting Angular Applications Into Micro Front-Ends

Here I will go over the alternative approach of designing huge applications. The end goal is to show how to substitute the monolithic architecture with micro frontends. I picked an admin dashboard as an example of an application that we will split into independent apps. But first, a quick overview of why micro frontends will be a great solution in such a case compared with monolithic architecture:
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Wilder World
HackerNoon

Decentralizing the Internet, One Metaverse at a Time

The metaverse is simply the internet, evolved. The internet was once something you switched on and off, but our digital lives are now meshed inextricably with our irl selves, which means we should think carefully about the new world we are building. The metaverse is simply the natural evolution of...
INTERNET
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Halo Infinite update with Slayer, SWAT playlists may be its biggest yet

When Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer launched last month, fans immediately took note of the small selection of playlists. Addressing complaints about the limited selection, 343 Industries quickly said that it was working on new playlists for the game, eventually giving us a release window for those playlists as well. Fast forward to today and we not only have confirmation of when new playlists are coming but also of what they’ll include.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Bill Gates predicts that most meetings will move to the Metaverse within 3 years

Bill Gates believes that the future of remote work meetings is changing, predicting that most will be held in the Metaverse within the next three years. This claim was part of a much broader commentary made by the man himself on his blog, GatesNotes back on December 7 2021, where he reviewed the difficulties faced in 2021 and prospects to remain optimistic into 2022.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
HackerNoon

Singleton Beans and Debugging Nightmares 😲

A race condition is when we have simultaneous access from multiple threads/processes on the same resource without some mechanism to process the requests synchronously. This access is fine when all of the requests are only **reads**, but it quickly becomes hell when you throw **writes** into the mix. The Spring Framework provides a comprehensive programming and configuration model for modern Java-based enterprise applications - on any kind of deployment platform. A popular variant of the Spring Framework is Spring Boot, a framework that enables developers to create production-grade backend web applications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

An Introductory Guide to Cloud Orchestration

The cloud computing market is making its way to reach a monumental value of $623B by 2023. Cloud Orchestration mainly focuses on managing the interconnection between various cloud environments to ensure a stable workflow. Cloud automation controls independent works, such as scaling, provisioning infrastructure, monitoring performance, etc. Then, cloud orchestration helps to keep these automated tasks in order and checks if any policy is unmet. Cloud orchestration coordinates many automated activities across various cloud services and optimizes the consolidated workflow.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

VS Code Extensions with a Bright 2022

With the introduction of extensions in VS Code, there is a considerable amount of load being taken off of the developer’s shoulders. These extensions help with productivity and save a lot of time as well. SonarLint detects code quality and code security issues, and generates reports for the user. CSS Stacking Contexts makes debugging easier with the help of using z-index while styling in CSS. Sonarlint can also be used by teams with sonarCube and sonarCloud.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Top Penetration Testing Companies and Tools

Penetration testing, or 'pen tests' as they are colloquially known, basically consist of a hack or cyber-attack on one's system. This is done in order to determine if persons could exploit any vulnerabilities in an application or site. The benefits of security testing tools include detecting system vulnerabilities, identifying real threats or security risks, testing the system's ability to defend, and preventing the system from failing against future attacks. These tools essentially show how and where hackers can attack users' systems. This process is used by developers to harness a deeper understanding that can help improve the security of a system, which is vital for any organization. We will take a closer look at the companies that are the best in this area.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

The Data Revolution: Green, Accessible, and Fully-Decentralized

Digitalization of our lives is accelerating with A.I, quantum computing, self-driving cars, blockchain technologies, and the Internet of Things all around the corner from mainstream adoption. Web 3.0 is aiming at giving data back to us. Now, Data is owned by just a few techno-nationals. It is sadly not available for billions of people that are left out of our information society. It's time we make Data accessible for everybody, green and fully decentralized. This is how.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Top 3 Multi-Cloud Management Challenges and Solutions

There are multiple reasons adoption of multi-cloud solutions is on the rise. These include lowered costs, improved agility, access to diverse cloud features, reduced chances of vendor lock-in, business continuity, and increased flexibility to select APIs, to name a few. There are numerous challenges that a multi-cloud approach can bring to the table. In this blog, we will look at the top-3 challenges and relevant solutions.
COMPUTERS
gamewatcher.com

Cities: VR Announced, Launching on the Meta Quest 2 Next Year

Publisher and developer Fast Travel Games today announced Cities: VR, revealing that the game is headed to the Meta Quest 2 in Spring 2022. The title takes the city-building experience of Cities: Skylines, bringing it into virtual reality for the first time. Cities: VR lets players design and manage urban...
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Adding the Map Tomtom Component to an Angular Application

Angular is a development platform for building WEB, mobile, and desktop applications using HTML, CSS, and TypeScript (JavaScript). Currently, Angular is at version 13 and Google is the main maintainer of the project. @tomtom-international/web-sdk-maps is a library that hides the complexity of integration with TomTom services, boosting productivity with fully styleable and easily customized components. This is a short tutorial for beginners to add the map component to an Angular application using the @tomtom-international/web-sdk-maps library.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
technave.com

Meta releases a new VR world for exploration in the US and Canada

If you recall, Facebook changed its company name to Meta at the end of October 2021. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the rebrand is to symbolise the 'metaverse'. Well, that metaverse is making its debut starting with North America. According to the official announcement, Meta is opening up its first...
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

