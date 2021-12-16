ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current Stock Price for Fannie Mae (FNMA)?

Benzinga
 2 days ago

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable...

www.benzinga.com

investmentu.com

Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends for Steady Income in 2022

The stock market is all over the news again. Some of the biggest names are plummeting, with inflation continuing to rise. Rather than worrying if your portfolio will survive the rate hikes next year, try investing in stocks that pay monthly dividends for regular income. Investing in dividend stocks is...
Motley Fool

Should Investors Sell Stocks to Buy More Stocks?

As stocks across all industries are trading down, how do investors decide when and where to sell their holdings to generate some extra investing capital right now? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Dec. 1, Fool contributors Brian Withers, Rachel Warren, and Brian Feroldi respond to a member's question.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Flowserve

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $39.8 versus the current price of Flowserve at $29.02, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Jabil

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jabil has an average price target of $74.0 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $68.00.
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Benzinga

Analysts Slash Adobe Price Target Post Q4 Results

Analysts slashed price targets on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) as it reported mixed Q4 results and issued an outlook below consensus. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $670 to $630 (11.3% upside). Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Hold. Oppenheimer analyst Brian...
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 4.53% to $294.80 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Moderna Inc. closed $202.69 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
InvestorPlace

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022 With Dividend Yields Over 5%

One of the tried and true methods for generating an income stream is through investing in dividend stocks. In this era of low interest rates, dividend payments can be a more rewarding way to supplement your income. In turn, many investors plow those payments back into their portfolios. Whatever your...
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Altria Group Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Altria Group. What's Happening (NYSE:ALTRIA) announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.9 per. Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Altria Group. What's...
mortgageorb.com

Proposal Focuses on Capital Planning Rule for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has issued a proposed rule that would require Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (enterprises) to develop, maintain and submit annual capital plans to FHFA. This requirement helps protect taxpayers by ensuring that the enterprises properly assess their risks and maintain the appropriate level of capital.
ECONOMY

