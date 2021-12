Today our KDUZ Classic reaches back to December 14th, 1991, where our featured tune was beginning an eleven week run atop the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart for this group, who originally came to fame in the post-punk era of the British music scene, and were known from a very early point in their career as socio-politically conscious group, whose music reflected the anger that many young Irish felt at that time. The group, who originally called Feedback and the Hype, would go on to become the most successful Irish recording act of all time.

