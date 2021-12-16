Why A Real Life “Home Alone” Would Send Illinois Parents To Jail

90s kids will be thrilled to know that they can relive their childhood with their very own Turbo Man action figure from the iconic Christmas movie, "Jingle All The Way." This might be an unpopular opinion, but my favorite Christmas movie of all time is the 1996 comedy, "Jingle All The Way," starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. I don't know what it was, but as a child, that movie sucked me in, and any time it came on, I was glued to the TV. When I was a kid, I always wanted one of those Turbo Man action figures from the movie. It looked like so much fun to play with. While I never got that toy as a kid, I have the opportunity to have it as an adult.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO