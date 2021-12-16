ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

New Pro Tools Inner Circle Plug-In

Sonic State
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMinimal Audio's Rift Filter Lite features 24 unique filter types 16/12/21. Avid provides the Inner Circle program for annual subscribers of Pro Tools, offering free access to a wide repertoire of plugins ($1,700 USD...

sonicstate.com

Comments / 0

Related
picturecorrect.com

How to Use Blur Tools in Photoshop: 3 Tips

Adobe Photoshop tools to create Image Blurs: In this step-by-step guide you will learn how to use 3 actionable tools to create beautiful image blurs. I think you will agree with me when I say: it’s hard to photograph interesting image blurs while there is a lot of action going around you.
SOFTWARE
theintelligencer.com

This Samsung sound bar system is $80 off right now

Got a new TV during Black Friday but the speakers are subpar? A simple solution is a sound bar. Sound bars provide wide-range surround sound in a compact size, eliminating the need for bulkier speakers. The elongated Bluetooth-compatible sound system is ideal for those who want a home cinema experience out of the box for a budget-friendly price.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Omni Remotes Model P solar-powered universal remote control

Omni Remotes has this week introduced its new “perpetual” solar-powered remote control in the form of the Model P offering an alternative to battery powered remote controls. The Model P universal remote requires no battery replacement or recharging over its entire life and is capable of harnessing power from solar energy and has been created as part of the “Omni Greenovation” program, a broad-ranging sustainability effort that includes implementing ink-free manufacturing processes, using recycled and ocean-bound plastics, and adopting paper-based packaging.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plug In#Filter Design#The Inner Circle#New Level#Minimal Audio#Plugins#Pro Tools Inner Circle#Midi
Gadget Flow

HUENIT AI camera & modular robot arm lets you quickly use AI, 3D, lasers & robotics

Make any idea you have a reality with the HUENIT AI camera & modular robot arm. Designed to let you quickly and easily utilize AI, 3D, laser, and robotics, it offers a creator module for user customization. Moreover, it offers 30 fps real-time AI object detection using machine vision with TensorFlow. Furthermore, it boasts 3D printing with auto-leveling, and the printer module has a 40W heater and a dual-cooling system. Additionally, the printer can use PLA, ABS, and TPU filaments. Delivering high-powered 2.5W laser engraving and cutting, it works on various materials. These include MDF, balsa, paper, wood, fabric, leather, plywood, foam paper, anodized aluminum, etc. Crafted with a built-in vacuum gripper, it lets you connect immediately, and it rotates 180 degrees with a built-in servo motor. Finally, it has a pen holder so it can function with colorful pens.
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

VSCO Adds New Dodge and Burn Tool for Members

VSCO recently added a Dodge & Burn tool for members of its VSCO X subscription. It gives photographers precise control over image tones. Dodge and burn refer to aspects of analog photo editing in a darkroom. By controlling the amount of light that hits a photo, the photographer can dodge (make an area brighter) and burn (make an area darker) to control the dynamic range.
PHOTOGRAPHY
TravelDailyNews.com

Ηotelbeds launches its most powerful tool to date, The Compass Pro

PALMA, SPAIN – Following last year's launch of its award-winning tool, The Compass for web clients, Hotelbeds has revealed its most advanced tool to date, The Compass Pro, for API clients - a ground-breaking industry tool to help travel consultants tap into market trends and demand, while providing them with a unique insight, all in one place.
MARKETS
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Scratch Coding: Control Sensors and Motors

A block-based language designed for kids, Scratch is a great way to introduce coding. With it we can learn how to create games and control electronics via the Raspberry Pi’s GPIO. As good as Scratch 3 is there is only so much that we can do with the GPIO, and the GPIO is the best feature of the Raspberry Pi. So how can we take our Scratch GPIO projects further? For that we need S3GPIO.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Sonic State

Sononym: Machine Learning Sample Browser Updated

Sononym is a sample browser which organises your sounds using machine learning, and it's just been updated to version 1.3.1. The software has numerous features including what they call a 'similarity search' mode - a special, audio-focused search which they built from the ground up. Here are the highlights of this latest update:
COMPUTERS
pro-tools-expert.com

Avid Pro Tools 2021.12 Released With Video Hardware Support

Avid has released Pro Tools 2021.12. This release is largely a bug fix release with one new feature, which adds support for Avid’s own Artist I/O range of video hardware units. We have all the details. Video Hardware Support on Apple Silicon. Although Pro Tools 2021.10 added video playback...
COMPUTERS
Sonic State

Softube Updates Console 1 Mixing System

Workflow improvements with more responsiveness and control 14/12/21. Softube is releasing the biggest software update so far to its plug-in controller, Softube Console 1 Mixing System. They say that, with this latest release, they are adding even more responsiveness and control to the hybrid mixing system that launched its own class of gear. Here's the details in their own words...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Glibc 2.35 Bringing Improved Huge Pages Handling, New Tunable

Glibc 2.35 is introducing the new tunable glibc.malloc.hugetlb that can help with improving system performance for some workloads making use of this tunable, depending upon your kernel's hugepages configuration. The GNU C Library has landed huge pages support on Linux for mmap and arenas code that can be enabled with...
COMPUTERS
mixonline.com

Parvaaz Circles Around to New Tour

India (December 6, 2021)—Bangalore-based four-piece Parvaaz may have been called India’s most exciting band” by Rolling Stone magazine, but it is still best-known in its home country, where it just wrapped up its multi-city Full Circle tour, the first tour of its kind in India since the pandemic began. Mumbai-based...
MUSIC
Photofocus

New tools for titles, graphics and animation come to Premiere Pro

Today, Adobe announced an update to Premiere Pro which adds new text and shape tools, performance improvements and workflow refinements. After Effects also sees an update, bringing a universal text engine and the latest version of Cinema 4D Lite. Premiere Pro updates. New search and spell check tools for titles...
SOFTWARE
pro-tools-expert.com

Get 35% Off AudioKids Dragout For Pro Tools - Ends 31st December

AudioKids are giving you the chance to save 35% on DragOut – their Pro Tools AudioSuite plug-in for exporting audio files from Pro Tools to Finder or any other software or plugin that supports drag and drop, with complete control of their channel layout. With DragOut, exporting an audio...
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Restoring A Fairchild 670 Compressor

Restoring vintage gear requires a high level of skill, experience, and knowledge - we've covered a few examples of this during the past year. In the video above, Vintage King shows the restoration process of a Fairchild 670 - also know as the 'King of Compressors'. It outlines the testing involved, the required cosmetic changes, and internal component replacement.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Podcast: Sonic TALK 695 - The Realm Of Infinite Adjustability

Davy504, the perfect mix, Steinberg Lo-fi Piano, panel picks 16/12/21. Gaz Williams - Producer, bassplayer, music technologist. Yoad Nevo - producer, mix engineer Waves Developer. Dominic Hawken-producer, keyboard player, songwriter,developer. For Preshow and ad free - check our Patreon. 00:16:10 Davy504 hit 10000000 SUBS!. 00:28:24 The Perfect Mix - Is...
MUSIC
Gadget Flow

Hitrons Solutions Wireless Wearable Finger Mouse is a remote control for presentations

Use the HSI Wireless Wearable Finger Mouse in so many situations, from giving presentations to working in tight spaces. Using optical-sensing technology, it provides smooth curser movements. Additionally, offering Bluetooth 4.0 support for connected devices, it lets you wirelessly use the mouse anytime and anywhere. With an ergonomic, curved design, it easily fits fingers, reducing strains on the wrists. Furthermore, you can use it as a remote control when giving lectures and presentations. It acts as a comprehensive computer controller and pointer. And, if you’re in tight spaces with no space for a mouse or if your laptop is on your lap, this is a great accessory. In fact, it can help relieve or prevent Carpal Tunnel syndrome, and it’s useful for those with disabilities or missing digits. Finally, choose from Black Pearl, White Pearl, Red Pattern, and Silver color options.
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

Apple Stores Getting Tool for Updating AirPods Pro to Latest Firmware Version

Starting early next week, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will gain access to a new AirPods Firmware Updater diagnostic tool for updating AirPods Pro to the latest firmware, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. The tool will allow technicians with access to Apple Service Toolkit 2...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy