MLB

Tommy Wilson back in a team’s future plans after Orioles trade

By Roch Kubatko
masnsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy Wilson’s interest in the Triple-A Rule 5 draft hovered at such a low level that it kept him away from the online broadcast and couldn’t interrupt his daily workouts at Cal State-Fullerton. He grabbed his phone and checked social media on a couple of occasions, wondering...

www.masnsports.com

Yardbarker

Former Braves manager joins the Orioles staff

Gonzalez will be the first bench coach in four seasons under manager Brandon Hyde. From 2011-2016, Gonzalez was the manager of the Braves after spending four seasons managing the Marlins. He led Atlanta to two playoff appearances and one division title, which came in 2013. However, the Braves couldn’t make it out of the Divisional Round, as they fell to the Dodgers in four games. The following season, the Braves failed to finish above .500, which eventually led to them blowing things up and the end of Gonzalez’s tenure in Atlanta.
MLB
ESPN

Fredi Gonzalez stays with Baltimore Orioles, will take over as team's bench coach for 2022

BALTIMORE -- Fredi Gonzalez is taking on a new role with the Baltimore Orioles, becoming the team's bench coach. The Orioles announced their 2022 major league coaching staff Tuesday and said Gonzalez would shift from major league coach to bench coach. Baltimore named Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller co-hitting coaches, and Jose Hernandez shifts from assistant hitting coach to major league coach. The rest of the coaches remain in their same positions.
MLB
Daily News

The Mets have the pieces in place for a tremendous season or another classic heartbreak

Nobody said anything to do with the Mets was easy. If it was, Luis Rojas would be readying for his third year as manager rather than scouring video in preparation for his new venture as the Yankees’ third base coach. The Mets offer a unique situation that won’t be found anywhere else in the big leagues. While playing in a city of eight million people — and inviting the media attention that ...
MLB
Person
Caroline Wilson
masnsports.com

Toolsy Hays is the kind of player Orioles can build around

Over the years, in both the minors and major leagues, Orioles outfielder Austin Hays has flashed his vast potential and multi-tool talent. He showed more of that during a 2021 season where he was able to stay on the field for 131 games and 529 plate appearances. He ranked fourth...
MLB
MLB

Orioles make coaching changes ahead of '22

BALTIMORE -- The changes the Orioles made to Brandon Hyde’s coaching staff have been completed. The club announced two additions and two role changes on Tuesday, half of which were previously unreported. Fredi González will shift from Major League coach to bench coach as part of the shuffle, with...
MLB
FanSided

Astros Lose Baseball Operations Hand to the Orioles

The Astros lose member of their baseball operations staff in Brendan Fournie to the Orioles. On Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reported that Brendan Fournie had been hired away by the Baltimore Orioles from the Houston Astros to be their director of baseball strategy. Current Orioles’ general manager and executive vice president Mike Elias was with Houston from 2012-2018.
MLB
#Orioles#The Triple A Rule#Cal State Fullerton#Mets#Twitter#Mariners
kentcityathletics.com

Ludington no match for the Eagles; Bowling teams outscore Orioles 59-1

Kent City made the long trip to Ludington on Wednesday to the new and improved Stix bowling center on the shores of Lake Michigan. The match against the Orioles featured the new Phantom pattern that will be part of the MHSAA post-season, therefore the scores by both teams were on the low side. The Fab 5 (Carissa McCullough, Abby Nelson, Abby Pecynski, Madi Brake, Peytin Brake) took a 10-0 lead by winning both of the Baker’s games 152-113 & 154-73. Then in the regular games, new comer Riley Gummo-Hill joined in with 2 strikes and 2 spares, and her season high game score of 112. Team game 1 total was only 596 (to Ludington’s 439) and game 2 total was 704 (to Ludington’s 541). In the end, the Lady Eagles were again victorious with a 29-1 final score.The boys’ team also defeated Ludington, jumping on the Orioles right from the beginning. Kent City took both Baker’s games with scores of 157 and 124. All six Eagles bowlers that bowled took points. High scorers the night Denver Golden 183, Web Longcore 180, and Jud Weber 231 and 180. Final score Kent City 30 Ludington 0.
KENT CITY, MI
masnsports.com

What if the Nats never traded for Jonathan Papelbon?

Last week, we opened our “What If?” series wondering what might have been had Jordan Zimmermann accepted the Nationals’ long-term extension offer after the 2014 season, a decision that had long-lasting ramifications on the organization. This week, we look at a big decision the organization made the following summer that absolutely had immediate consequences for the club, and probably had long-lasting ones as well: The trade for Jonathan Papelbon.
MLB
masnsports.com

Taking another look at Orioles’ hires and promotions

One of the most important tasks of the offseason is done. The Orioles set their major league coaching staff for 2022. Business that the lockout couldn’t touch. Upon review, there isn’t anything unexpected in the composition beyond a new title for Fredi González, who becomes the first bench coach under manager Brandon Hyde after serving as major league coach for two seasons. There won’t be a dramatic shift in his duties. He pretty much handled the responsibilities in the past.
MLB
FanSided

3 possible landing spots for Freddie Freeman

The fact that Freddie Freeman is still available in free agency is a bit of a shock. The Atlanta Braves were supposed to have locked up their star first baseman by this point, setting the stage for him to be a lifelong member of the franchise. Instead, Freeman continues to...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees shockingly sign former Gold Glove and All-Star outfielder during lockout

These sneaky minor-league deals during the MLB lockout … they can maybe make a difference! Maybe. On Thursday, as New York Yankees fans have been dying for any bit of fun baseball news surrounding their team, it was revealed on the team’s transaction page that they added a former All-Star and Gold Glover while big-league transactions are suspended.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs legend Anthony Rizzo no longer lives in the Windy City

We saw the photo session in front of the outfield ivy and the flock of fans thanking Anthony Rizzo after the July 29 trade that sent him to the New York Yankees. But learning the longtime Cubs first baseman no longer lives in Chicago sure tears open old wounds, doesn’t it?
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals How Zack Greinke Helped Turn Him into the Hitter He is Now

These days, when you hear the name Justin Turner you immediately think of Dodgers All-Star third baseman. But he wasn’t always that guy. Flashback about 7-8 years and he was a utility infielder that was cut by the New York Mets (lolmets). Turner signed with the Dodgers during the 2013-2014 offseason and, after making the team out of spring training, went on to post the best season of his career up to that point.
MLB

