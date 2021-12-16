Tommy Wilson back in a team’s future plans after Orioles trade

Kent City made the long trip to Ludington on Wednesday to the new and improved Stix bowling center on the shores of Lake Michigan. The match against the Orioles featured the new Phantom pattern that will be part of the MHSAA post-season, therefore the scores by both teams were on the low side. The Fab 5 (Carissa McCullough, Abby Nelson, Abby Pecynski, Madi Brake, Peytin Brake) took a 10-0 lead by winning both of the Baker’s games 152-113 & 154-73. Then in the regular games, new comer Riley Gummo-Hill joined in with 2 strikes and 2 spares, and her season high game score of 112. Team game 1 total was only 596 (to Ludington’s 439) and game 2 total was 704 (to Ludington’s 541). In the end, the Lady Eagles were again victorious with a 29-1 final score.The boys’ team also defeated Ludington, jumping on the Orioles right from the beginning. Kent City took both Baker’s games with scores of 157 and 124. All six Eagles bowlers that bowled took points. High scorers the night Denver Golden 183, Web Longcore 180, and Jud Weber 231 and 180. Final score Kent City 30 Ludington 0.

