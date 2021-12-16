Watch now: Paul Chryst describes the benefits of the Early Signing Period

The four 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists have been revealed, and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is on the list. Hutchinson is in pretty rare company considering he is only the 14th defensive player to make the top five of the Heisman voting in the last 50 years. There has only ever been one defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy, and it just so happens he was a Wolverine as well. Charles Woodson won the Heisman Trophy in 1997, and for now, he is the only defensive player to win, but Hutchinson hopes to change all that.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO