ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Germany: 4 men suspected of procuring bomb material arrested

WDBO
WDBO
 22 hours ago

BERLIN — (AP) — Four men, some of them suspected right-wing extremists, were arrested Thursday as German investigators raided their homes in a probe of suspicions that they acquired substances to build an explosive device, police said.

Investigators seized raw material for explosives, firecrackers, cellphones and a substantial quantity of narcotics in the raids on the four apartments in Cologne, according to a police statement.

The men were to be brought before a judge for a decision on whether they can be kept in custody over the drug find.

Police didn't give further details beyond saying that the men were between the ages of 36 and 53.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Law enforcement arrests Omaha pipe bomb vandalism suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alongside other agencies have arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of multiple pipe bomb vandalism crimes in Omaha. Authorities say that Kalem Barber, 23, was arrested by the FBI-Omaha and DCSO on Friday for receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm and distribution of explosive material to a person under the age of 21.
OMAHA, NE
North Denver News

Murder suspect arrested in Arvada

A person who was killed and shot Monday in Arvada was identified as 23-year-old Joseph McCreery, according to police. Police and firefighters were summoned to a residence located in the 11500 block of W 70 Place at 1:41 p.m. They found Anthony Aguilera Rivera, 20, at the residence with the body of McCreery, the Arvada Police Department said.
ARVADA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Police#Cologne#Ap
KRQE News 13

Police arrest kidnapping suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a teen at gunpoint. Deputies say on Saturday, 18-year-old Christopher Herrera showed up to a home near Isleta and Pajarito Road around 5 a.m. and began firing shots demanding to know if his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend was there. They say there were children […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
fox44news.com

Suspect arrested in domestic assault

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is investigating a felony domestic incident at a local motel. An officer was dispatched Friday morning to the Days and Nights Inn, located at 6200 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, in reference to a distressed woman. When the officer arrived, it was discovered the woman was involved in a violent domestic, and the suspect was possibly armed.
KILLEEN, TX
stjohnsource.com

Suspected Bank Robber Arrested

On Dec. 10 at 11:34 a.m., police arrested Errol Jackson, age 31, of no fixed address, charging him with first-degree robbery and disturbance of the peace. Jackson – accused of taking money from a teller at FirstBank Plaza near Fort Mylner on St. Thomas using a demand note – was apprehended and detained by bank security until police detectives made the arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wccbcharlotte.com

Suspect Arrested in 2014 Homicide

ROCK HILL, SC — Police arrest a suspect in the 2014 murder of a Rock Hill man. On December 9, 2021, Jayquan Wilmore, 27, was extradited to Rock Hill for the murder of Antonie Heath, 41, in 2014. On November 24, 2014, Heath was shot at the Deerfield Apartments...
ROCK HILL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
spmetrowire.com

Men suspected in catalytic converter thefts arrested

Three men from Minnesota have been arrested after being suspected of attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Stevens Point on Thursday. Stevens Point police say they have Ter L. Kay, 25, Bo Gay Htoo, 26, and Hsar P. Lay, 37, in custody. Police were called to the 2300 block...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WWLP

Amherst police arrest alleged bomb threat suspect

On Friday, Amherst Police officers went to #35 East Pleasant Street (The Spoke) for a suspicious incident that had occurred. Officers were told that a small, grill sized propane tank had been played near the front door of the bar.
AMHERST, MA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Second Suspect Arrested in Courhouse Bomb Threat

A second suspect has been arrested in the investigation into the bomb threat that evacuated the Toombs County Courthouse on November 15. On Friday, Toombs County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Charity Ann Miles, 26, of Vidalia and charged her with Terroristic Threats and Acts for her participation in the bomb threat that was made. Rodney Steven Weeks was previously arrested and charged in connection with the same crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Scrubs Magazine

Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Billionaire German doctor faces criminal probe after inoculating 20,000 people with home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes

A criminal probe has been launched into a German doctor after he inoculated 20,000 people with a home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes. Winfried Stöcker, 74, staged an illegal vaccination event at Luebeck airport in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, on Saturday. The billionaire scientist, who owns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing Knox County teen found, man arrested

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A missing 14-year-old girl has been found and a man arrested in connection with her disappearance, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Alyssa Wood, who was reported missing from her Mount Vernon home Dec. 7, was found in Jackson County. The sheriff’s office […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
41K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy