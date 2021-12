[ UPDATE 15/12/2021 21:00 ] It appears that almost all banks in Malaysia will reinstate the RM1 interbank (MEPS Fee) ATM withdrawal fee from 1st February 2022. CIMB just announced that they will be charging a RM1 fee again for ATM cash withdrawals done at non-CIMB machines. CIMB members can still withdraw cash with no fee using a CIMB Bank/CIMB Islamic ATM or self-service terminal. This change will be made on February 1st 2022. Here is the full statement posted on their Facebook page:

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO