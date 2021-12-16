ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thousands without power; winds howling across southern WI

 1 day ago

High winds knocked out power to thousands of people overnight....

manisteenews.com

Wind knocks out power across Michigan

A new line of of heavy winds is moving through Michigan Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of energy customers. Consumers Energy reports more than 150,000 customers without power across the state following 60 mph gusts in some communities. Much of the state remained under a high wind warning or wind advisory Thursday, which were issued by the National Weather Service.
MICHIGAN STATE
WGAU

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff's Lt. Lee...
ENVIRONMENT
Midland Daily News

Wind knocks out power across Michigan

MICHIGAN STATE
KSDK

5 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb — Authorities say at least five people died when a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, spawning hurricane-force winds and likely tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Officials in Kansas say a 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when a 40-foot tree fell...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, NE
WHIO Dayton

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said...
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL News

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

At least five dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

More than 20 unconfirmed tornadoes were reported Wednesday, mostly in eastern Nebraska and Iowa. Authorities say at least five people died when a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, spawning hurricane-force winds and likely tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Officials in Kansas say a 65-year-old...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

ENVIRONMENT
WDIO-TV

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

ENVIRONMENT
iheart.com

Thousands Without Power In Central Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Thousands of central Iowans have been affected by power outages after Wednesday's storm. Over 140,000 homes were still without power as of 10:00 P.M. Wednesday. That includes almost 48,000 MidAmerican customers. MidAmerican had reported over 15,000 Des Moines area customers late Wednesday night. MidAmerican is estimating it might take two to three days for some customers to have power again.
IOWA STATE
101.9 KELO-FM

1 dead from storms that swept across the Great Plains and Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, bringing hurricane-force wind gusts and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. It’s a weather outbreak that experts described as extremely unusual...
ENVIRONMENT
WGN News

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

ENVIRONMENT
Huron Daily Tribune

Wind knocks out power across Michigan

MICHIGAN STATE
kurv.com

Thousands Still In The Dark After Powerful Wind Storm

The lights are still not on for thousands of people in the central U.S. Michigan and Wisconsin are dealing with the most outages. Thousands are also still in the dark in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, and Illinois. The Storm Prediction Center says Wednesday saw the most wind gusts of 75-miles-per-hour since...
ENVIRONMENT
KCJJ

Storm leaves thousands without power

Thousands of Iowans are waking up without power after a brutal windstorm blew across the state yesterday afternoon into the overnight hours. At the height of severe weather, over 150,000 had lost power. Mid-American Energy reports that the most significant impacts have been experienced in Council Bluffs/Southwest Iowa, Ft. Dodge...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
bigrapidsnews.com

Wind knocks out power across Michigan

MICHIGAN STATE

