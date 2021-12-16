Thousands without power; winds howling across southern WI

(Des Moines, IA) -- Thousands of central Iowans have been affected by power outages after Wednesday's storm. Over 140,000 homes were still without power as of 10:00 P.M. Wednesday. That includes almost 48,000 MidAmerican customers. MidAmerican had reported over 15,000 Des Moines area customers late Wednesday night. MidAmerican is estimating it might take two to three days for some customers to have power again.

