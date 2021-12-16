Thousands without power; winds howling across southern WI

A new line of of heavy winds is moving through Michigan Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of energy customers. Consumers Energy reports more than 150,000 customers without power across the state following 60 mph gusts in some communities. Much of the state remained under a high wind warning or wind advisory Thursday, which were issued by the National Weather Service.
One person died Wednesday after a powerful storm delivering strong winds swept through the Midwest, turning a semitrailer on its side and killing the driver, the Associated Press reported. The storm, which hit parts of Nebraska and Iowa, led to one of more than 20 tornado reports in the region...
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee...
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said...
More than 20 unconfirmed tornadoes were reported Wednesday, mostly in eastern Nebraska and Iowa. Authorities say at least five people died when a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, spawning hurricane-force winds and likely tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Officials in Kansas say a 65-year-old...
(CNN) – Intense storms delivered a destructive and record-setting spate of winds Wednesday from the Rockies to the Great Lakes, tearing off roofs, overturning trucks, shutting down a stretch of an interstate highway and even forcing evacuation of some air traffic controllers. At least 55 reports of hurricane-force thunderstorm...
(Des Moines, IA) -- Thousands of central Iowans have been affected by power outages after Wednesday's storm. Over 140,000 homes were still without power as of 10:00 P.M. Wednesday. That includes almost 48,000 MidAmerican customers. MidAmerican had reported over 15,000 Des Moines area customers late Wednesday night. MidAmerican is estimating it might take two to three days for some customers to have power again.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said a 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when […]
The lights are still not on for thousands of people in the central U.S. Michigan and Wisconsin are dealing with the most outages. Thousands are also still in the dark in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, and Illinois. The Storm Prediction Center says Wednesday saw the most wind gusts of 75-miles-per-hour since...
Thousands of Iowans are waking up without power after a brutal windstorm blew across the state yesterday afternoon into the overnight hours. At the height of severe weather, over 150,000 had lost power. Mid-American Energy reports that the most significant impacts have been experienced in Council Bluffs/Southwest Iowa, Ft. Dodge...
