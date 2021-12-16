ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU regulator okays COVID-19 treatments from GSK-Vir and Sobi

By Syndicated Content
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator on Thursday approved a...

Reuters

AstraZeneca antibody cocktail works against Omicron in study

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Thursday a lab-study of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, Evusheld, found that the treatment retained neutralising activity against the Omicron coronavirus variant, showing promise for wider use of the therapy. The study was conducted by independent investigators of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

EU watchdog okays production capacity hikes for J&J, Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The EU drugs regulator approved increasing the manufacturing capacity of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) as Europe gears up for the fight against the Omicron variant. Several European countries are battling soaring COVID-19 cases, even as regulators debate...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EU meets to discuss response to omicron variant as France restricts travel from UK, and CDC panel to discuss rare side effect from J&J vaccine

The omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 dominated headlines on the pandemic on Thursday, as European Union leaders met to coordinate a response to its fast spread across the continent and France imposed fresh restrictions on travelers from the UK. The French move came after the UK suffered...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Japan PM, Pfizer CEO hold call to discuss vaccine supply

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke by phone with Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Burla on Friday, apparently to ensure a fast supply of COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots amid the global spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.Japan, which lacks home-developed vaccines, has so far approved booster shots from U.S. pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna Inc. Japan is moving to shorten the interval between second jabs and boosters from eight months to six amid a global upsurge in cases and fears of more community transmissions at home.Kishida was believed to have asked Burla to speed up the supply...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

US health advisers recommend Pfizer and Moderna over J&J vaccine

The Johnson & Johnson jab has been linked to a rare clotting problem. Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson jab that can cause rare but serious blood clots, US health advisers have recommended. The strange clotting problem has caused nine...
HOMELESS
Reuters

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could get EU approval next week - FT

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Novavax's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine could receive approval from Europe's drug regulator next week and subsequently an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, sending shares of the U.S. drugmaker up 7%. A WHO approval could come once the health...
PHARMACEUTICALS
hot96.com

U.S. FDA approves Eagle’s generic version of blood pressure drug

(Reuters) – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its generic version of Vasostrict, a blood pressure drug developed by Endo International’s subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical Inc. In August, a Delaware federal court had ruled that Eagle’s proposed generic of Par Pharmaceutical’s best-selling...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

EU medicines agency backs two COVID treatments

EU regulators on Thursday recommended two new treatments against COVID-19 for use in the bloc. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Kineret, an immunosuppressive produced by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum to treat inflammatory conditions, could "decrease lower airway damage, preventing development of severe respiratory failure". It said also that GlaxoSmithKline's Xevudy...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

EU regulator backs J&J COVID-19 booster dose for adults

(Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Wednesday recommended that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)'s COVID-19 shot may be given at least two months after a first dose in people aged 18 years and older, as the bloc battles surging infections. The Omicron coronavirus variant is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Denmark approves treatment with Merck’s COVID-19 tablet molnupiravir

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danish health authorities on Thursday approved treatment with Merck & Co Inc’s molnupiravir tablet for COVID-19 patients at risk of serious illness, including the elderly. The medication has yet to be approved by the European Medical Agency, which in late November started reviewing U.S. drugmaker...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ktwb.com

EU watchdog to simplify data reporting for banks

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union’s banking watchdog announced on Thursday a multi-year project to simplify data reporting for the bloc’s 6,000 lenders, creating a central hub to replace the multiple agencies to which they currently submit information. The European Banking Authority (EBA) said a two-year feasibility...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Omicron will be dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, says EU chief

Omicron will be the dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, the European Union chief said on Wednesday.However, a defiant European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the new variant.Ms Von der Leyen said: “Like many of you, I’m sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic.”More than 300 million people in the EU have been fully vaccinated and 62 million people have received a booster jab as well.New risk assessment from @ECDC_EU estimates that "based on modelling predictions, and depending on the growth advantage...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthcare IT News

EU analysis highlights digital health lessons from COVID-19

An EU analysis has outlined the effect of COVID-19 on healthcare systems in Europe and the role of digital innovation in building their resilience. Experts from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the European Observatory have published a set of 29 country health profiles, covering all EU member states, as well as Iceland and Norway. A companion report also highlights a selection of cross-country trends.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

How Do Merck and Pfizer’s COVID Pills Compare?

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, public health officials and researchers are looking for every tool to fight the virus. While vaccination should be the first line of defense, recently developed or repurposed antiviral medications may now offer treatment options as well. While some treatments already exist like remdesivir—which utilizes...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kdal610.com

EU regulators okay with conditions $14.7 billion Veolia, Suez deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators cleared on Tuesday French waste and water management company Veolia’s 13-billion-euro ($14.70 billion) tie-up with rival Suez conditional on the companies’ sales of assets to allay competition concerns. Reuters exclusively reported last week that the deal would receive the EU green...
BUSINESS

