Fintech lenders are taking an unprecedented step of using artificial intelligence (AI) to offer personal loans to consumers with low credit scores or even no credit scores. In fact, one fintech startup lending platform called Upstart is soon going to offer small-dollar consumer loans at a less-than 36% annual percentage rate (APR), according to American Banker. This rate is significantly less than what is typically charged for this type of loan and makes it a viable alternative to credit cards. In fact, payday lenders charge up to triple-digit percentage rates on these loans. But now, Upstart says it will use AI underwriting models to give cheaper rates.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 6 DAYS AGO