evTS Secures Development Partnership with Exro to Repurpose Electric Vehicle Batteries into Second Life Energy Storage Applications

One of the main challenges for the future of hydrogen as a fuel source for air travel is infrastructure. Be that for hydrogen-electric or propulsion architecture relying on liquid H2, the puzzle of transporting the gas safely to airports to fuel aircraft (another matter) needs to be solved. One company believes it is on the way – with a good old-fashioned dirigible. However, the inventors of the H2 Clipper say it is nothing like the airships of old.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO