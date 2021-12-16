ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

evTS Secures Development Partnership with Exro to Repurpose Electric Vehicle Batteries into Second Life Energy Storage Applications

dallassun.com
 20 hours ago

Pilot Project Aims to Optimize FireFly ESV Batteries for Reuse as Energy Storage Systems. Partnership Further Bolsters Sustainability Profile of FireFly ESV, Enabling a Circular Economy. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / ev Transportation Services, Inc. ('evTS'), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

€30,000 Lightyear Two Solar EV Coming In 2025 With Tiny Battery

Lightyear will begin deliveries of its first ever model, the One, next year and even though it’s a fairly expensive EVs that’s sold by a very small company, it sounds like it’s pretty game-changing. Its biggest draw has to be the fact that with a relatively small battery pack, it has a WLTP range of 725 km (450 miles).
CARS
techxplore.com

Newly developed composite may enable high effective energy storage

Sodium-ion batteries are an exciting alternative for post-lithium energy storage, while their anode materials of high performance are still limited. Phosphorus-based materials enable high-capacity anodes for sodium-ion batteries, but often face poor performance retentions owing to low conductivity and large volume expansion. To produce a cost-effective sodium-ion battery, researchers based at the Beijing University of Technology, have synthesized a series of P-/Sn-based composites that serves as high-capacity and high-stability anode materials, enabling a full battery that retains a capacity retention of 97.7% after 50 cycles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Stem buys solar asset management software company Also Energy Holdings

Stem Inc. said Thursday it agreed to pay $695 million in cash and stock to buy privately held Also Energy Holdings Inc., solar asset management software maker. Stem's purchase price includes 75% cash and about 25% in common stock for Also Energy Holdings, which is backed by Clairvest Group Inc. shares of Stem Inc., an energy storage network provider based in San Francisco, are down 12.4% so far in 2021.
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
simpleflying.com

Could Zeppelins Be The Answer To Hydrogen Transportation?

One of the main challenges for the future of hydrogen as a fuel source for air travel is infrastructure. Be that for hydrogen-electric or propulsion architecture relying on liquid H2, the puzzle of transporting the gas safely to airports to fuel aircraft (another matter) needs to be solved. One company believes it is on the way – with a good old-fashioned dirigible. However, the inventors of the H2 Clipper say it is nothing like the airships of old.
INDUSTRY
designboom.com

toyota offers a glimpse into their upcoming electric cars

During a media briefing in japan, akio toyoda, global president of toyota motor corporation, revealed 16 toyota and lexus BEV (battery-powered electric vehicles) models. the launch is part of toyota’s vision of the future of mobility which includes a strategy for achieving carbon neutrality. in addition to continuing to...
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Building Better Batteries: Architecture for Energy Storage

A popular adage in data analysis is that you can only control what you can measure. For researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), precise and accurate measurement is crucial to understand and optimize lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. Li-ion batteries are everywhere, from personal devices to electric vehicles and stationary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Storage#Storage System#Efficient Energy#Ma Accesswire#Transportation Services#Exro Technologies#Exrof#Firefly Esv#Lfp#Bcs#Ess
Colorado Daily

Catalyze, Microgrid Labs launch strategic partnership to ease electric vehicle transition

Two Boulder clean-energy companies are combining their offerings to ease electrification of fleets for businesses and municipalities across the U.S. Catalyze Holdings LLC, which builds, owns and operates solar, battery-storage and electric-vehicle charging systems, has taken a minority stake in Microgrid Labs Inc., which provides consulting and software for fleet electrification and microgrids.
BOULDER, CO
Motley Fool

Electric Vehicle News

Motley Fool contributor John Rosevear joins the show to break down the latest EV headlines. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

Gogoro smart city meters give old battery packs a second life

Gogoro has revealed a new use for it swappable batteries, but this time the portable power packs aren’t on the move – or, for that matter, slotting into anything with wheels. Instead, the company has co-developed a new smart parking meter which can be powered by the battery packs, allowing them to be installed in off-grid locations but still stay … Continue reading
ELECTRONICS
power-technology.com

Sembcorp Energy UK to build battery storage system in Teesside

Sembcorp Energy UK (SEUK), a subsidiary of Singapore-based energy and urban development company Sembcorp Industries, is set to build a 360MW battery energy storage system (BESS) at the Wilton International industrial site in Teesside, UK. The BESS facility will be built in tranches on land already owned by SEUK with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Geenex secures funds for solar and energy storage pipeline

Geenex Solar LLC, a utility-scale solar developer focused on the PJM region, said it closed additional financing from New Energy Capital. NEC and Geenex entered into their first financial arrangement in early 2019. Terms of the latest deal were not disclosed. Proceeds are expected to fund development and operating expenses,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Volkswagen Group Creates European Battery Company

Volkswagen Group announced that it will consolidate its battery-related activities into a new European company that will cover the entire value chain: from processing raw materials to developing a unified Volkswagen battery cell to managing the European gigafactories. Let's recall that the German manufacturer announced six battery gigafactories in Europe,...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration released an ambitious federal strategy Monday to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country and bring down the cost of electric cars with the goal of transforming the U.S. auto industry. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy