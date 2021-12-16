ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graycliff Exploration Closes Second and Final Tranche of its Previously Announced Private Placement

Not for dissemination in the United States of America. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the 'Company' or 'Graycliff') (CSE:GRAY) (OTCQB:GRYCF) (FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce the completion of the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering (the 'Financing'). The second tranche...

