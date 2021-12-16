ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iFabric Corp Announces Maidenform License Renewal

 20 hours ago

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / iFabric Corp. ('iFabric' or the 'Company') (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary company, Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ('CGP'), has renewed its license and distribution agreement with HBI IP Holdings Switzerland GmbH ('HBI' and Maidenform LLC ('Maidenform'). The agreement covers the...

Benzinga

Marijuana REIT IIP Declares Q4 Dividends Of $1.50 Per Share

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) announced Wednesday that its board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $1.50 per share of common stock. The dividend is equivalent to an annualized dividend of $6.00 per common share. The dividend announcement comes on heels of the company’s $72.7 million...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Adidas launches new share buyback

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Adidas (ADSGn.DE) plans to buy back up to 4 billion euros ($4.54 billion) of its shares by 2025 and will also return the majority of the cash proceeds from the sale of Reebok, it said on Thursday. The German sportswear company said it will cancel...
BUSINESS
#Ifa#Licensee#Ifabric Corp Announces#Ifabf#Coconut Grove Pads Inc#Cgp#Hbi Ip Holdings#Maidenform Llc#Company#Ifabric Corp
Electric Royalties Signs Rana Nickel Royalty Purchase Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the signature of the definitive purchase agreement of the previously announced Rana Nickel Royalty acquisition (see news release dated October 19, 2021) with Scandinavian Resource Holdings ('SRH') and Global Energy Metals Corp. (GEMC) to acquire a 1% net smelter revenue royalty on four exploration licenses totaling 25 square kilometers in the Råna mafic-ultramafic intrusion in Northern Norway, including the past producing Bruvann Nickel mine (the 'Rana Nickel Project' or 'Rana'). The Company will issue a total consideration of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company ('Consideration Shares') and $100,000 cash. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a voluntary escrow lock-up agreement which provides that 50% of the common shares will be subject to a hold period of 4 months and one day, 25% for 8 months and the remaining 25% for 12 months. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions including TSX-V approval.
INCOME TAX
Benzinga

CSW Industrials Acquires Shoemaker Manufacturing For $41.3M

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ: CSWI) has acquired Washington-based Shoemaker Manufacturing for $41.3 million. The purchase price is ~8.5 times Shoemaker's expected FY21 adjusted EBITDA. The terms of the acquisition provide for additional contingent consideration of up to $2.0 million based on Shoemaker achieving certain financial performance milestones in Q1 of...
BUSINESS
The Press

Callaway Golf Company Announces New $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) (the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to $50 million of the Company's common stock in open market or in private transactions. This new repurchase authorization replaces the pre-pandemic repurchase program, which has been terminated by the Board of Directors. The Company will assess market conditions, buying opportunities and other factors from time to time and will make strategic repurchases as appropriate. The repurchases will be made in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors, and the repurchases will be made consistent with the terms of the Company's credit facilities, which define the amount of stock that can be repurchased. The repurchase program does not require the Company to acquire a specific number of shares and it will remain in effect until completed or until terminated by the Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

RadMax Technologies announces product development and licensing agreement with Takenergy

REGI U.S (OTCPK:RGUS) wholly owned subsidiary RadMax Technologies announces a comprehensive product development and licensing agreement with TAKEnergy for Oil and Gas and Pipeline industries in North America. Under the terms of the Agreement, RadMax grants TAKEnergy the manufacturing and marketing rights for the commercialization of RadMax technology-based compressor and...
BUSINESS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gage Growth Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility and Closing of Sturgis Dispensary

DETROIT, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE) (OTCQX: GAEGF), a leading high-quality cannabis premium brand and operator in Michigan, is pleased to announce that its subordinate voting shares have been approved for DTC full-service eligibility in the United States by the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and can now be both traded and serviced through DTC's electronic book-entry system.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

St. Anthony Gold Corp. Announces First Closing of Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ('St. Anthony' or the 'Company') (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) announces it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000. The Company accepted subscriptions for 3,050,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit, for gross proceeds of $305,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.20 for a period of two years from the date of closing. Securities issued on this closing are subject to a statutory hold period until April 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

ALSIP, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (OTCQB:CAPS) ('the Company'):. The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a Delaware corporation, was held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:00 p.m. (local time) at the offices of the Company, 5141 W 122nd Street Alsip, IL 60803, for the following purposes:
ALSIP, IL
cityofsanrafael.org

2021 Business License Renewal

Business license renewal notices will soon be distributed to all businesses with active licenses expiring December 31, 2020. Each license renewal is due by February 15, 2021. The City accepts cash, checks, money orders, and most major credit cards. Licenses may be renewed online via credit card or eCheck at www.cityofsanrafael.org/businesslicenses.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
dallassun.com

Stevia Corp. Announces Purchase of NFT Bitcoin Trading Bot

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Stevia Corp. (OTC PINK:STEV) ('Stevia Corp' or the 'Company'), a healthcare company focused on the commercial development of products that support a healthy lifestyle announced today that it has purchased an NFT bitcoin trading bot from a private seller. NFT's...
MARKETS
irei.com

Berkshire Value Fund V picks up MassPRIM as an investor

Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board (MassPRIM) has contributed $200 million to Berkshire Residential Investments’ fifth flagship value-add fund, which completed its final close in November. The pension fund could not be reached to comment on the investment at the time of publication. Berkshire Value Fund V closed with...
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Anaconda Mining Reports Positive Phase I Open Pit Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project

Pre-tax Net Present Value (5%) of $484M with a pre-tax IRR of 31.2%. After-tax Net Present Value (5%) of $328M with an after-tax IRR of 25.5%. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to report the results of the Phase I Open Pit Feasibility Study ('Feasibility Study' or the 'Study') prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ('NI 43-101') for its 100% owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro', or the 'Project') in Nova Scotia, Canada. All currency is presented in Canadian dollars (C$) and referenced as 'C$' or '$', unless otherwise stated. Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, and the financial analysis for the Project were completed using base case assumptions of US$1,600 per ounce of gold and an exchange rate of US$1.00 to C$1.25.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

