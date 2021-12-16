ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Cavill hopes to play comic book version of Superman

Cover picture for the articleHenry Cavill wants to play Superman as he is portrayed in the comics. The 38-year-old actor has played the iconic superhero in three films but hopes to continue in the role as he hopes to portray a version of the character akin to the one featured in DC Comics....

ComicBook

Star Wars Teases the Return of Another Beloved Legends Character to Canon

In the years following the release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars fans were given a number of adventures full of compelling characters in what was then known as the Star Wars Expanded Universe. When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the studio relegated these characters and events to the Legends realm of the galaxy far, far away, though various narratives have found ways to bring these figures back into the fold. Back in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, one beloved figure was hinted at being brought back into canon, with Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 teasing that this character could be an important part of the coming narrative to cement themselves more firmly in the official canon.
dexerto.com

Henry Cavill admits he’s never played The Witcher 3 DLC

The Witcher Netflix show is rolling around for its second season, much to the excitement of fans. But despite being an avid gamer, star Henry Cavill admitted that he’s never played The Witcher 3’s critically acclaimed DLCs. Netflix’s The Witcher became a smash hit when it hit the...
ComicBook

Henry Cavill Still Has Superman Suit, Ready And Waiting For Phone Call To Return

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill still has his Superman suit and is waiting for that phone call to return. The Witcher star spoke to Lorraine on her show this week in promotion of the Netflix series. During their chat, the host asked Cavill if that cape was still sitting in his closet, and he confirmed that it was. "I do still have the outfit," Cavill revealed. "Just in case, yes I do, yes I do. Ready and waiting for the phone calls. Over the course of their conversation, the star kept coming back to the fact that he was just honored to play the part. A ton of fans got inspiration from his rendition of Superman, despite the films being hotly debated online. There's no doubt that Cavill exudes the quiet confidence and poise that Clark Kent does on-screen during these interviews. As of the time of writing, there are no plans for his Superman to appear in these upcoming projects. But, fans want to see him in the role again. Especially with other elements of the DCEU creeping into future movies. Check out his comments down below:
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Volunteers to Play Warhammer 40K with Henry Cavill

The Witcher star's enthusiasm for Warhammer 40,000 got Tom Holland excited about playing the game!. It's no secret that Henry Cavill loves Warhammer 40,000, so much so that the star of The Witcher tends to bring it up whenever he can. Not surprisingly, Cavill has done it again and this time, he got another A-list actor interested in the tabletop war game. Tom Holland has just volunteered to play a game with the Justice League actor!
Henry Cavill
NME

Henry Cavill on ‘The Witcher’ season two: “My career could have been over”

Henry Cavill, as anyone who has seen him in the flesh will tell you, is quite a commanding presence. When we meet, at a luxurious hotel suite in central London, he is sitting in a plush armchair as an enormous dog (Kal, his fluffy, black-and-white American Akita) paces back and forth in front of him. Cavill is six-foot-two and weighs 15 stone. His biceps are wider than most people’s thighs. So when he stands up to greet us, honestly, we’re kind of intimidated. It feels a bit like we have an audience with a king in his throne room.
The Independent

Graham Norton mocks Henry Cavill over his Warhammer hobby

Graham Norton mocked Henry Cavill over his Warhammer hobby, suggesting the Hollywood star flies his "nerd flag" with pride. The chat show host initially asked the actor, known for portraying Superman, why he chooses to "paint World Of WarCraft" in his free time. Cavill quickly corrected Norton and explained that...
geekculture.co

Henry Cavill Gently Clarifies The Difference Between Warhammer And World of Warcraft

Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) has been making the rounds, promoting the second season of The Witcher. The star’s geeky hobby of collecting, painting, and playing with Warhammer 40,000 miniatures is well-known, and fits his starring cultural roles as Superman and Geralt of Rivia. He is also involved in a Mass Effect project, though details on that remain scarce.
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Superman: Son of Kal-El 2021 Annual

Jon Kent comes face-to-face with Lex Luthor when DC Comics releases Superman: Son of Kal-El 2021 Annual #1 this Tuesday, and you can check out the official preview of the issue here…. Jon Kent’s first days as Earth’s new Superman have been a trial by fire. His actions have already...
PC Gamer

Watch Henry Cavill politely explain that Warhammer is not World of Warcraft

Henry Cavill appeared on The Graham Norton Show recently to promote The Witcher season 2. It's Norton's job to make celebrities seem grounded and human with a light ribbing, and it's their job to respond with humor and be impossibly good-looking while he does, which is exactly what happened when Norton brought up one of Cavill's nerdy hobbies—collecting, painting, and gaming with Warhammer miniatures. Except that what Norton said was, "You paint, is it War… World of Warcraft?"
splashreport.com

Henry Cavill Says He Is ‘ready and waiting for the phone to ring’ If He Is Asked To Reprise His Role As SUPERMAN

DC Extended Universe was launched with Man of Steel in 2013, setting the stage for Batman v Superman and Justice League. While Henry Cavill started the DCEU, he hasn’t returned as Superman since 2017, meaning he is effectively out of the franchise. Even after the fallout from the “Snyderverse” behind-the-scenes and Warner Bros.’ pursuit of Superman projects without Cavill, the British actor is hopeful to reprise his role as Kal-El in the future. Even though Cavill said in 2017 that he would play Superman in one more film, this has not yet occurred.
IGN

Henry Cavill Would Like The Witcher Show To Go to Toussaint

Henry Cavill has said that he thinks Toussaint would be a good location for future storylines in The Witcher Netflix show to explore. Talking to IGN at a recent press event for The Witcher, Cavill spoke about where the show could go beyond adapting the novels of Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski.
BBC

‘Why Henry Cavill is right about Warhammer’

If you were watching the Graham Norton show over the weekend, you'll have seen him laughing as Henry Cavill described his love for Warhammer. It's a fantasy war game where you can paint miniature figures, and have them battle each other. There are lots of complex rules and variations of...
