Statement from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on legislation to enable military training to count toward civilian CDLs

Seemingly every day, we learn new shocking details about how far Donald Trump's supporters will willing to go to overthrow the 2020 election. The U.S. House's investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection has recently brought to light documents including a detailed PowerPoint presentation that circulated in the White House arguing to overturn the election, as well as a text message to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows from an unnamed GOP lawmaker suggesting "AN AGGRESSIVE STRATEGY" for states to send their own electors to subvert the will of the voters. There are even texts to Meadows from typically Trump-friendly Fox News "journalists" fearing that Trump's supporters had gone too far.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO