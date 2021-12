Adding a whole new era of weapons to Warzone hasn't been easy, but Raven Software have just about pulled it off with their Warzone Pacific update and the introduction of Caldera and Vanguard integration. On the whole, it's a fairly solid update - but there's still a lot of work to be done when it comes to squashing bugs and balancing weapons. If you're looking for the best loadout to drop into Vanguard Royale with - while we wait for the next balancing update - we have everything you need to know.

