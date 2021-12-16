ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'He's There to Scare the Everton Bench' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea N'Golo Kante Selection Joke

By Nick Emms
 22 hours ago
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has joked that N'Golo Kante will be named on the bench for his side to 'scare' Everton on Thursday night.

The midfielder has been out for several weeks due to injury but is set to return to the matchday squad.

Speaking ahead of the match via football.london, Tuchel revealed that he will be on the bench to scare the Everton team with the possibility to make an appearance.

When asked about Kante, Tuchel laughed: "Tomorrow he is there to scare the Everton bench. Every time he stands up and I call his name out.

“It’s like this. He is superman, when he is on the pitch he gives you that feeling, maybe the stadium, he reassures everybody else on the pitch that we have some extra force there some extra gear and that’s why he is so important."

This comes after the head coach confirmed that the 30-year-old Kante would start on the bench, leaving Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the two most likely to start the match in the centre of the park

When asked about how important having Mateo Kovacic and Kante return will be, Tuchel said the following: "It is absolutely crucial because Jorgi is sacrificing in the middle of the pitch in games like today when you need two players to drive the ball and pick up good spaces in midfield," as quoted by football.london.

"It would have been the perfect game for both of them."

