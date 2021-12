We caught up with painter AD Maddox at her place in Montana and talked about art, fish, and how she reels them in on canvas. Talking with painter AD Maddox is like jumping on a motorcycle and gunning it. Which is something Amelia Drane (“Drane is an old family name”) Maddox has been known to do. Back in the days when she was painting denim and “bug guts” — and deciding to go by AD because it’s male-sounding and men make more money than women in art — Ducati used a photograph of her on one of its bikes wearing her flame-painted jeans, blond hair seemingly blowing in the wind. Pretty wow.

