Family Relationships

Experts: Holidays are common to notice changes in parents

By Brad Vivacqua
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans are living longer and therefore the rates of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease continue to be on the rise among seniors. Experts said if you’re visiting your older relatives for the holidays this year, you may want to look out for some warning signs. We found out...

Premature triplets reunited ahead of the holidays

Triplets who were born 12 weeks early, but powered through to survive, were finally reunited Wednesday, when the last of the three left the hospital to join his two sisters for the first time in six months. Mother Catie Ketcham called it the “ultimate Christmas present.”. Father Tyler Ketcham...
KIDS
Washington Post

Holidays can bring stress. Here are five ways to deal with it.

As a psychologist, I always brace for the emotional fallout from the holiday season from my patients. But this year could be particularly hard as we enter our second pandemic winter already depleted. During what we are told should be the happiest time of the year, many struggle with stress...
HEALTH
who13.com

Successful co-parenting during the holidays

The holiday season is a time to gather with family, but for kids with divorced parents, two Christmas celebrations can create extra stress rather than joy. Tara Hofbauer with Shindler, Anderson, Goplerud, and Weese shares advice for how to successfully co-parent this season. You can learn more about the services...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
everythinglubbock.com

What experts and parents are saying about kids growing up with social media

LUBBOCK, Texas– The boom of social media usage has sparked national attention and left many parents wondering how to navigate social platforms with their children. Some parents have embraced social media platforms and see them as parts of society that can open segue into important conversations between parents and their kids. Lubbock mom Amber Kelley said she uses social media to connect and communicate with her children.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Facebook group Parenting Aging Parents provides caregiving advice during the holidays

LUBBOCK, Texas — One couple created a Facebook group back in April to share their personal caregiving stories about their elderly parents. Kim and Mike Barnes, cofounders of Parenting Aging Parents, help many throughout the world by supporting their needs and giving tips during an overwhelming time. “So many people join, and they realize, ‘Oh, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Teach your children personal finance during the holidays

Holidays are a great time to appreciate what you have and give to others. It’s also a time that most adults struggle to budget when the expenses of Christmas presents and holiday travel pile on — becoming the perfect time to teach your children about budgeting. Tyler Martin,...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Mental health and the holidays: Stress for kids

Q: We tend to believe that the holidays are a magical time for children and that the stress of it all is only felt by the adults. However, given the heightened emotions from the past 18 months of a pandemic, our kids are under stress, as well. What are the signs to look for, and how can we help them?
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Toxic Families: Do You Owe Your Child a Grandmother?

Many adults have difficulty maintaining ties to their families of origin, and having a child or children complicates the problem. Many adults struggle with guilt about denying their children contact with their grandparents, even when they recognize abusive behaviors. There's little or no cultural support for cutting a grandparent out...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
Daily News-Record

Should I Evict My Son?

Dear Annie: I have a 47-year-old son who lives with me. He pays no rent, and he does not help with the bills. He does help with some of the yard work and housecleaning, but he ignores it if I ask him to help with something that I would like. For instance, he failed to install a Dish network while I was away.
RELATIONSHIPS
KING 5

How to avoid common holiday recycling mistakes

SEATTLE — Ahead of the holidays, King County's Solid Waste Division is asking people to avoid making common recycling mistakes. While residents may mean well and want to avoid throwing items in the trash, things like Christmas lights, glittery wrapping paper and Styrofoam packaging can't be recycled in county plants.
SEATTLE, WA
bocojo.com

Midlife Woman Quit Jobs

7 Steps to re-invent yourself in the new year As 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in September and another 4.2 million quit in October, Dr. Ellen Albertson, The Midlife Whisperer™ offers tips from her new book Rock your midlife: 7 Steps to Transform Yourself and Make Your Next Chapter Your Best Chapter to help women re-invent in the new year. As the U.S. labor market tightens, midlife women represent a small but economically significant group of women in their 40s and early 50s who are leaving the work force. While it may be pandemic-related, many women have the responsibility of aging parents, school-age children who they are now home-schooling at a time in their lives when they need to be focusing on their own health and wellbeing. Plus, menopause is driving some women out of the work force. “I coach women how to shift their energetic vibration so they feel and look great and attract what they truly want,” says Dr. Ellen. “My goal is for women to re-invent themselves in the new year so they become authentic, follow their hearts, and create something amazing in their lives that generates joy and vivacity.”
BOONE COUNTY, MO
WFMJ.com

AHA: Heart attacks more common during winter holiday season

The American Heart Association is warning that heart attack deaths are more common during the winter holiday season than any other time of the year. The world’s leading nonprofit organization that focuses on heart and brain health says, scientific research over time has shown an uptick in cardiac events during the holiday season and more people die from heart attacks between December 25th and January 1st than at any other time of the year.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KBTX.com

Experts, parents talk about school threats, mental health, and tough conversations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School districts locally and nationwide are grappling with threats of violence. Recently threats spread across social media in reference to multiple Brazos County schools. After investigations, both the Bryan Independent School District and Bryan Police Department say the threats are hoaxes. Bryan PD says similar hoaxes...
BRYAN, TX
Tallahassee Democrat

Holiday season sparks concern for the common good | McKibben

As for many workers in the field of health care, each year in my 16 years of hospice work I was required to complete a prescribed number of hours of continuing education. On topics from protecting personal health information, to signs and symptoms of pain, to how best to encourage the spirit of the dying, we listened to presentations and took quizzes to assure we had paid attention.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

