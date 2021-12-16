ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EU strikes deal with Moderna for quicker COVID-19 vaccine supplies

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The European Commission said on Thursday it reached an agreement with Moderna to accelerate deliveries...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#European Union#Eu Member States#Eu#Reuters#The European Commission#The European Union
The Independent

Travel news – live: France to ban British tourists as Greece demands PCR tests amid omicron fears

France is to ban UK tourists from midnight on Saturday.Only travel for “compelling reasons” between the two countries will be permitted, following a surge in omicron cases in Britain.However, French citizens and their spouses, partners and children will still be able to return to France from the UK.Meanwhile, Greece is the latest country to introduce tighter travel rules in response to the threat of the omicron coronavirus variant.From 19 December, all international arrivals, including those from the EU, will need to present a negative PCR test taken within the 48 hours prior to arrival.The Greek government announced the move...
TRAVEL
hot96.com

EU Commission head says booster shots should come within six months

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Commission is recommending vaccinated people receive booster doses no more than six months after their initial shots, with a further three month grace period for their COVID travel passes to be valid. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday she had told EU...
PHARMACEUTICALS
hot96.com

EU to propose easing medicines flow from Britain to Northern Ireland

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission is due to set out on Friday legal changes to ease the transport of medicines from Britain to Northern Ireland, a move that could relieve EU-UK tensions over the British province’s future after Brexit. The flow of medicines is currently unimpeded, but...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
wvtm13.com

CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J's

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines Thursday to make clear that shots made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech are preferred over Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. The new recommendation: "mRNA vaccines are preferred over the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 for...
INDUSTRY
hot96.com

Dutch town set to approve Meta data centre, biggest in Netherlands

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The village of Zeewolde, 50km east of Amsterdam, looks set on Thursday evening to approve plans by Meta to build the largest data centre in the Netherlands from which Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp can serve users all over Europe. The facility, which will require 1.38GWh of...
EUROPE
Reuters

EU leaders struggle to find common ground on COVID travel rules

BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Divisions within the European Union have deepened over travel rules to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, after Italy and Greece followed Portugal and Ireland in announcing additional curbs on travellers from other EU states. The EU's 27 member states have been...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Germany getting more vaccines for 'offensive' booster drive

Germany is scrambling to procure more vaccines to fuel what the new health minister on Thursday called a “very offensive" and fast booster strategy that would leave the country better prepared for the onslaught of the new omicron variant.Germany on Wednesday administered nearly 1.5 million shots, its highest one-day total so far. As its vaccination campaign has revved back up, an average of some 988,000 people per day have been vaccinated over the past week.The proportion of Germany's population of 83 million that has been fully vaccinated now stands at 70% — a number that officials, who had set...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Czech centre-right government takes office amid price rises, COVID wave

PRAGUE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's new centre-right government took office on Friday facing soaring inflation and energy costs, record budget deficits and the dragging COVID-19 pandemic. The 57-year-old former university professor leads a coalition of five parties spanning his fiscally conservative Civic Democrats to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

German health minister expects "massive" fifth coronavirus wave

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, a former epidemiology professor famed for his bearish COVID-19 forecasts, said he expected the omicron variant of the coronavirus to unleash a "massive fifth wave" of the pandemic. He added during a visit to the region of Lower Saxony that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japan PM, Pfizer CEO hold call to discuss vaccine supply

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke by phone with Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Burla on Friday, apparently to ensure a fast supply of COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots amid the global spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.Japan, which lacks home-developed vaccines, has so far approved booster shots from U.S. pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna Inc. Japan is moving to shorten the interval between second jabs and boosters from eight months to six amid a global upsurge in cases and fears of more community transmissions at home.Kishida was believed to have asked Burla to speed up the supply...
WORLD
hot96.com

German govt considers classifying Britain as virus variant area

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government is looking into whether Britain should be classified as a virus variant area, said a Health Ministry spokesperson on Friday. The government is expected to make a decision later on Friday, said the spokesperson. Under German COVID rules, travellers returning from virus variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
loyaltylobby.com

Italy & Greece Require Negative Covid-19 Test From EU/EEA Arrivals

Italy and Greece enacted new restrictions for travelers from other European Union/EEA and Schengen countries from which freedom of movement should apply. Italy has from today required all visitors to have a negative PCR-RT or antigen test, and Greece will require a negative PCT-RT one from 6 AM on Sunday (December 19, 2021).
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy