ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.K. records its highest number of daily COVID infections since start of pandemic

CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.K. has recorded its highest number of daily COVID infections since the start of...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Huge spike’ in Omicron cases risks overwhelming NHS, ministers warn

Professor Chris Whitty has warned a “significant increase in hospitalisations” is coming from Omicron with Boris Johnson telling ministers to expect a “huge spike” in infections.The stark messages delivered to the Cabinet came as almost 60,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported, the highest total since January 9, driven by the surge in the highly-transmissible variant.Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs there was a “very real risk” that the exponential rise of Omicron cases could translate into a rise in hospital admissions that “threatens to overwhelm the NHS”.England’s chief medical officer Prof Whitty told a virtual Cabinet meeting on Tuesday...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Williams
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

UK reports nearly 90,000 daily Covid cases

We're going to pause our live coverage of the pandemic here for now. Join us again tomorrow - we'll have all the important updates on the Omicron variant and the wider pandemic throughout the day. Today's live page was written by Emma Harrison, Lauren Turner, Alexandra Fouché, Dulcie Lee and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK to remove all countries from COVID travel red list on Wednesday

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The British government will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday because there is now community transmission of Omicron in Britain, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament. The new Omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong....
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Covid#Infectious Diseases#British Prime Minister#Foreign Correspondent#Uk#Omicron#Cbs News
The Independent

Covid omicron news: Johnson’s plan B approved despite biggest rebellion of premiership over passes

Boris Johnson’s ‘plan B’ measures for England have been approved by the Commons, despite the PM facing his biggest-ever rebellion since taking office.The introduction of Covid passes for crowded venues was passed with 369 votes in favour and 126 against – a majority of 243. Some 96 Tory MPs are understood to have voted against the measure which means that, as of tomorrow, people will have to show proof of either at least two Covid vaccine doses or a negative test to enter venues with more than 500 people, such as nightclubs, stadiums, and theatres.MPs also retrospectively approved the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron will cause ‘significant’ rise in hospital admissions, Chris Whitty warns

Professor Chris Whitty has warned ministers to brace for a “significant increase in hospitalisations” from Omicron as Downing Street insisted no further coronavirus restrictions are being planned.England’s chief medical officer also told a virtual Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that it is “too early to say how severe” the strain is after early suggestions from South Africa that it could be relatively mild.Boris Johnson also warned his ministers that he believes a “huge spike” of cases of the variant will hit the nation, as he pressures Tory rebels to back his new Plan B restrictions during a Commons vote.Downing Street...
WORLD
Telegraph

The countries that have put Britain on their red list

As omicron sweeps across the world, a key focus for British travellers has been the Government’s red list rules. But while hotel quarantine has now been scrapped, the holiday outlook is not appearing much brighter. Countries are increasingly putting restrictions on British travellers amid fears over the highly contagious variant, while others are simply doubling down on the strict policies they have had in place throughout the pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘The government needs to provide a playbook for living with Covid if UK aviation is ever to recover’

To say that 2021 has been a really tough year is an understatement. Britain has endured another 12 months of life in limbo as we grapple with the pandemic. That uncertainty has also dominated the travel sector.At this time last year, no one would have expected that we’d welcome fewer passengers in 2021 than we did in 2020 – but that’s exactly what happened. Lockdowns, changing travel restrictions and fears over variants meant travel plans were put on hold.But we have reason to be optimistic that 2022 really will be the year where the travel sector turns the corner. We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid: UK reports highest weekly number of new cases since January

The UK has reported its highest number of weekly Covid-19 cases since January, new figures show.A total of 336,893 new infections were recorded in the past seven days, including 45,691 on Tuesday, government data revealed.This is the highest number for a seven-day period since the week to 16 January, when 339,956 were reported.Weekly cases during the second wave of the virus peaked at 417,620, for the seven days to 9 January.The latest data also showed a further 180 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: Boris Johnson says ‘don’t cancel Christmas parties’ as adults offered booster by 31 January

Boris Johnson has said the NHS is stepping “back into the breach yet again” as he vowed vaccination centres would be “popping up like Christmas trees” as part of the UK’s booster jab drive.The Prime Minister, addressing the nation from Downing Street, was setting out measures to combat growing fears over the new Omicron Covid variant.He said: “We’re going to get behind the men and women of our NHS who saved so many lives and run our vaccination programme without a break as they have, who are going back into the breach yet again.”He added that his government would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Poland’s daily COVID death toll hits fourth wave record

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland’s daily death toll from COVID-19 during the fourth wave of the pandemic has climbed to a record 669, the health ministry said on Wednesday, as the country battles high infection rates with tighter restrictions. “This is the effect of these last weeks, when the number of...
WORLD
The Independent

Leave voters go cold on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, study finds

Voters across the political divide are going cold on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal as its implications become clearer, a new study has found.Leave and Remain voters have both become more likely than they were in January to say the UK has got a bad deal with the EU.The study, by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), found that just 12 per cent of people believed Britain and got a good deal in August – a decline from 21 per cent who took the same view in January. Opinion has hardened among remain voters from 66 per cent who...
ELECTIONS
WDBO

France to restrict travel from Britain to fight omicron

PARIS — (AP) — France will sharply restrict travel to and from Britain because of fast-spreading cases of the omicron coronavirus variant, putting limits on reasons for traveling and requiring 48-hour isolation upon arrival, the government said Thursday. The move suddenly disrupted travel plans for families and others...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy