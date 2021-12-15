Photos: Remembering the life and legacy of Mexico’s King of Rancheras

SAN ANGELO, TX –– As ranchero music fans continue to mourn the loss of the legendary Vicente Fernandez, the King of Country is expressed his condolences on social media.
In a tweet Strait called Fernandez "one of my heroes."
Mexican icon Vicente Fernández, or otherwise known as the king of ranchera music, died early Sunday. He was 81. The announcement was shared on Fernández’s Facebook page, as his team thanked him for his incredible music career. “It was an honor and a great pride to share...
TLAJOMULCO DE ZÚÑIGA, Jalisco — The ambiance was somber, as is to be expected when a loved one has passed. But Vicente Fernandez’s memorial service held just 12 hours after his passing, didn't go a moment without the melodies that the iconic Mexican charro gifted to the world.
His iconic voice has filled stadiums across Latin America and the U.S. This week millions mourn Vicente Fernández, known also as “Chente.” He died Sunday at age 81. The Mexican ranchera singer known for his musical bravado and ballads is a staple in households throughout the Americas, and especially here in Texas. Chente’s life and influence on Latino culture is one of a kind, says Professor John A. Lopez, co-coordinator of Latin Music Studies at Texas State University.
MEXICO CITY — Vicente Fernández, known as the “King of Rancheras”, died Sunday at 81 years of age in Guadalajara, Jalisco, México, four months after being hospitalized and diagnosed with Guillen-Barré syndrome, his family announced in a statement. “We regret to inform you of...
Bob Barker was born on Dec. 12, 1921, in Washington, growing up on the Rosebud Reservation in Mission, South Dakota. "Cowboys tied up their horses at hitching rails," he told PEOPLE in 1999. "It was like I was growing up in the Old West."
Nikki Haslett is a fifth-year English major with a minor in Journalism. “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself.”. Photo by Myles Kalus Anak Jihem via Wikimedia Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. Last Sunday on Nov. 28, 2021, Off-White founder/designer and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s...
This week on Dezeen, we covered the news that British architect and artist Chris Wilkinson passed away aged 76. Wilkinson, who co-founded the RIBA Stirling Prize-winning studio WilkinsonEyre, died this week. He is best known for his contribution to British architecture, having created buildings such as the Magna Science Centre...
Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
Meghan Markle got in a little solo time as she was spotted shopping at some of her favorite shops in the quaint little town of Montecito, California. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex scurried around town to a nearby grocery store, before popping by a kids' clothing boutique, then perusing around a local home furnishing store.
Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols has shared the first photo of their baby boy. In a festive holiday snap shared with Us Weekly, the new mom, 31, posed in front of a Christmas tree in matching How The Grinch Stole Christmas themed pajamas with her little boy as she held his tiny head.
This is so unbelievably sad. In a heartbreaking tragedy eerily similar to the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
Jennifer Lawrence brought old-school Hollywood glam to the world premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” Sunday night. The 31-year-old mom-to-be hit the red carpet with an elegant updo, sparkling earrings and a baby bump that glittered in gold. That last detail came courtesy of a gorgeous, floor-length gown covered...
Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
Jaclyn Smith, one of the original ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ looked so youthful while posing beside her son Gaston Richmond in a new photo. Jaclyn Smith truly doesn’t age! The 76-year-old Charlie’s Angels star looked so young and beautiful in her latest Instagram photo, which she uploaded on Wednesday, December 15. The snapshot featured Jaclyn and her son Gaston Richmond, 39, sweetly posing together inside a house in Beverly Hills, California. Jaclyn wrapped her arms around her eldest child, who placed his hand on Jaclyn’s back, as the mother-son duo gave the camera big smiles.
On the Thursday episode of The View, the ABC News correspondent, 61, held back tears as she revealed that her and Roker's 19-year-old son, Nicholas, has been accepted to college. Roberts shared that she and her husband, 67, had "been on a journey with our son Nick, who over his...
