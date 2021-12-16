ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

F-150 Lightning Reservations are so Huge Ford Had to Stop Taking Them

Spartanburg CEO
 1 day ago

It's not uncommon in New York or San Francisco for...

spartanburgceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jalopnik

Despite Reports, Ford Says Its F-150 Lightning Is Not Delayed

Earlier today, there was a bit of confusion surrounding the Ford F-150 Lightning and when the trucks would eventually be delivered. Social media posts, an article that’s since been taken down on Teslarati.com, and a forum post on F150Gen14.com all said that the EV truck would be delayed until September of next year. Now, that doesn’t appear to be the case.
CARS
teslarati.com

Ford F-150 Lightning pre-orders have been closed after nearly 200k reservations

Ford Motor Company has officially closed pre-orders to the F-150 Lightning, the company confirmed today. Last Friday, Ford Chief Operating Officer Lisa Drake held a conference call with members of Goldman Sachs, where she detailed that the all-electric F-150 Lightning, the electric version of the United States’ best-selling pickup truck, was nearing 200,000 reservations ahead of initial production, which is scheduled for Spring 2022.
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Will Let You Order an F-150 Lightning Very Soon

Earlier this year, Ford unveiled the all-new F-150 Lightning electric pickup. Demand has been far higher than Ford anticipated, with the truck offering quite the compelling value proposition — and plenty of crossover appeal to non-truck buyers. Still, the question has remained: when exactly will all those interested people actually be able to order an F-150 Lightning?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

The F-150 Lightning Is Helping Ford Steal Customers From Rivals

Ford is holding nothing back in its quest for EV dominance, and the proof is there for everyone to see. Its electric products are selling way better than GM EVs, and the Mustang Mach-E has been a raging success. Now, the company is getting ready for what will be its biggest EV move: electrifying the Ford F-150. Earlier this week, we reported that production of the Ford F-150 Lighting is running behind schedule due to the global semiconductor shortage, but that hasn't stopped people from showing massive interest. Reservations for the electric pickup closed last night, and customers can expect deliveries to start by springtime, but who exactly are those customers? According to Ford CEO Jim Farley, 70 percent of F-150 Lightning customers are new to the Ford brand.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Lima News

Waiting list filled for F-150 Lightning

It’s not uncommon in New York or San Francisco for a new mom to put her baby’s name on a years-long waiting list for a coveted private preschool slot. Well, now wannabe owners of the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning find themselves in a similar battle. Put a name...
DEARBORN, MI
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Deliveries Will Begin Next Spring

Earlier today, reports suggested that deliveries of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning would not begin until late next year, a development that, if true, would have meant a significant setback for one of Ford’s most important product launches in modern history. However, a Ford representative swiftly took to social media to swat down any claims that Ford’s first all-electric pickup had been delayed. This latest news arrives shortly after Ford announced that the future pickup is currently in its second phase of production.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#San Francisco#Vehicles
fordauthority.com

Most 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Order Holders Will Buy Truck, Says Farley

To date, roughly 200,000 consumers have lined up to reserve a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, just a couple of months after the second phase of production began ahead of the all-electric pickup’s launch next spring. The big question, as always, is how many of those reservation holders will convert them to actual orders? Roughly 66 percent of 2021 Ford Bronco reservation holders ordered an SUV months ago, but Ford CEO Jim Farley thinks that even more 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting holders will follow through, as he explained to Automotive News in a recent interview.
CARS
CNET

Ford plans next-gen electric F-Series pickup to followup F-150 Lightning

Ford isn't ready to put the F-150 Lightning into production and call it a day. The automaker has big plans for a second battery-electric pickup truck for assembly at an upcoming fourth F-Series plant in the US, CEO Jim Farley revealed in an interview published Monday with Automotive News. Farley...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Carscoops

Audi TT RS Bows Out, Wild Cherry Camaro, And F-150 Lightning Orders Stopped: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. President Biden just signed an executive order that will see the U.S. government’s federal fleet of more than 645,000 vehicles transition to zero-emission vehicles by 2035, with light vehicles switching sooner. After the switch, the federal government’s fleet will be the largest zero-emission vehicle fleet in the country. The current ICE fleet accounts for 7 billion pounds of greenhouses gasses and 400 million gallons of fuel. The White House Stated that the transition is already in motion, with several light police vehicles already swapped for EVs. The Department of Homeland Security, meanwhile, will begin field-testing the Ford Mustang Mach-E for use in law enforcement early next year. That department requires 30,000 vehicles.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Some 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Reservation Holders May Have to Wait for 2023 Model Year

Ford’s newest model, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, is so popular that reservations are closed. With all the demand surrounding the American automaker’s latest EV, it’s struggled to keep up with production. Until its $11.4 billion electric vehicle factories are ready, that will continue. However, the increased production wasn’t enough because Ford recently stopped production. It will no longer take reservations on 2022 models for now.
CARS
Detroit News

Ford can’t make EVs fast enough … and might not want to

Ford Motor Co., for years a bit of a laggard in the race to electric vehicles, has taken a counterintuitive approach to EV sales: pumping the brakes. A few days ago, Ford stopped taking reservations for its F-150 Lightning pickup, an all-electric rig due out this spring. Some 200,000 electric trucks are spoken for from a factory planning to stamp out just 80,000 machines a year. Likewise, Ford has closed the order book on the hybrid version of its new Maverick, a small pickup that gets 42 miles per gallon.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Production To Ramp Up Sooner Than Expected

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning recently entered the second phase of production at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center as the all-electric Ford F-150 gets closer to its launch in the spring of 2022. Ford stopped taking reservations for the F-150 Lightning just this week as it neared the 200,000 mark, while order banks are scheduled to open next month. Ford has been surprised by the level of interest consumers have shown in the electric pickup so far, which is what prompted the automaker to double the truck’s planned production recently. Now, it appears that Ford is planning to ramp up F-150 Lightning production sooner than expected as well.
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford Outlines F-150 Lightning Ordering Process: Starts In January

The market launch of the Ford F-150 Lightning is coming and, as previously announced, the order bank will open soon. According to the info posted on the lightningowners.com forum, including detailed instructions of the ordering processes, both retail and commercial customers will be able to place orders starting in January 2022.
RETAIL
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Usable Battery Capacity Revealed

Ford has revealed new, interesting details about the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup during a livestream (on December 16). According to the recap and screenshots on the f150gen14.com forum, the usable battery capacity of the F-150 Lightning will be:. Standard Range Battery: 98 kWh. Extended Range Battery: 131 kWh.
CARS
Business Insider

The F-150 Lightning electric pickup owes its breakout success to the humble electric cargo van. Ford's head of EV explains the strategy.

Ford unveiled its all-electric E-Transit cargo van last year. Many kinds of businesses, including online delivery companies like Amazon, use cargo vans. Ford says the E-Transit helps the companies save money and access power while being sustainable. Visit Insider's Transforming Business homepage for more stories. By transforming its cargo van,...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy