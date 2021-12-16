F-150 Lightning Reservations are so Huge Ford Had to Stop Taking Them

Ford is holding nothing back in its quest for EV dominance, and the proof is there for everyone to see. Its electric products are selling way better than GM EVs, and the Mustang Mach-E has been a raging success. Now, the company is getting ready for what will be its biggest EV move: electrifying the Ford F-150. Earlier this week, we reported that production of the Ford F-150 Lighting is running behind schedule due to the global semiconductor shortage, but that hasn't stopped people from showing massive interest. Reservations for the electric pickup closed last night, and customers can expect deliveries to start by springtime, but who exactly are those customers? According to Ford CEO Jim Farley, 70 percent of F-150 Lightning customers are new to the Ford brand.

