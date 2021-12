John Telich with a huge announcement. Ken Carman will join Fox 8 Sports mid-evenings. JT and Ken discuss Ken's new role with Fox 8. Ken will stay with The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima every morning. Here's more on the announcement .

