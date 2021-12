India’s high energy demand and ambitious climate commitment calls for a strong growth in renewables, with solar PV to expand from 50 to 450 GW installed capacity by 2030. These energy challenges can be most effectively addressed through collaboration and innovation, as is now the case, with Sweden’s Evolar AB and a pioneering Indian company currently operating in silicon module manufacturing. Both companies will be participating in a joint development project to develop highly efficient perovskite/silicon tandem solar modules for the Indian market.

