Riverhead, NY

Notice to Bidders: Town of Riverhead — Sealed bids for purchase of Sensus Water Meter & Accessory Equipment, Or Reasonable Equivalent, & Repair To Meter Reading Equipment

 1 day ago

Sealed bids for the purchase of SENSUS WATER METER & ACCESSORY EQUIPMENT, OR REASONABLE EQUIVALENT, & REPAIR TO METER READING EQUIPMENT for use by the RIVERHEAD WATER DISTRICT will be received by the Town Clerk of the Town of Riverhead at Town Hall, 200 Howell Avenue, Riverhead, New York, 11901, on...

