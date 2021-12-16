Lions in advanced protocols as they prepare for Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins has already missed a few games this season due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss more time due to a new ailment. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins underwent an MRI on his leg after Monday night’s loss to the Rams.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to be a polarizing player in the National Football League. Prior to his stellar performance against the Arizona Cardinals, the debate again waged on regarding the 33-year-old's capability of leading his team to victory against a quality opponent. Last week, Dan Orlovsky and...
A new report is clarifying recent buzz about Larry Fitzgerald returning to his beloved Arizona Cardinals. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reported on Thursday that the 11-time Pro Bowl receiver will not be coming out of retirement to rejoin the team. Rumors began circulating this week of a potential Cardinals...
With just four weeks left to play in the season, you'd think that the NFL playoff picture would be clearing up at this point, but instead, it's somehow gotten more confusing. Heading into Week 15, all 14 playoff berths are still up for grabs, which marks just the third time since 1978 that we haven't seen a single team clinch a playoff berth through 14 weeks.
Larry Fitzgerald always knows the score. He always knows how much time is left on the clock. He must know this is his last, best chance to put a few more Sundays on top of the sundae, ending a glorious career with one more shot at a Super Bowl. As...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will undergo an MRI for a leg injury, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals didn't provide any further details on the injury. Hopkins played 87% of the offensive snaps on Monday night and drew double-digit targets for the first time this season, so hopefully the MRI is primarily precautionary. Arizona's entire offense is in a potential smash spot in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions.
On Sunday, the team with the worst record in the NFL will take on a team tied for the best record in the NFL when the 1-11-1 Detroit Lions host the 10-3 Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field. In order for the Lions to pull off the huge upset, they are...
ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The season is over for Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs after he suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss at Denver. Jacobs was injured in the first quarter of the game against the Broncos. Head coach Dan Campbell said yesterday that the...
The Arizona Cardinals seem set up for success this week. The NFC-North leading Cardinals are on the road, where they're 7-0 this season, and they're playing the lowly Detroit Lions. The Cardinals (10-3) will also be very motivated against Detroit (1-11-1) on Sunday in Ford Field because they have a...
The early wagering lines for the Detroit Lions in their Week 15 home date are about what you’d expect for the team with the NFL’s worst record hosting the first team to rack up 10 wins, the Arizona Cardinals. Even with the Cardinals losing to the Los Angeles...
Comments / 0