A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger, Read by Shaun Taylor-Corbett and Kinsale Hueston

By Behind the Mic
Literary Hub
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Shaun Taylor-Corbett and Kinsale Hueston give lively,...

lithub.com

Literary Hub

Stuntboy, in the Meantime by Jason Reynolds, Read by a Full Cast

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. With endless energy, verve, and style, Guy Lockard is a total superstar narrating Jason Reynolds’ Stuntboy, in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Texas Monthly

Darcie Little Badger’s Engrossing New Novel Blends Lipan Apache Folklore and Oceanography

It’s not unusual for a first-time novelist to receive accolades for their debut, but the superlatives Darcie Little Badger earned for her young-adult fantasy novel, Elatsoe—published last year during the pandemic—surpassed even her wildest dreams. Not only did the book make best-of-the-year lists from BookPage, Buzzfeed, Kirkus, NPR, Publishers Weekly, and Tor, but a panel assembled by Time that included the giants of the genre—Diana Gabaldon, Neil Gaiman, N. K. Jemisin, and George R. R. Martin among them—went even further. Elatsoe landed on the magazine’s October 2020 list of the hundred best fantasy books of all time, slotted right in alongside Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, The Fellowship of the Ring, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Little Badger, now 34, had become a published novelist just two months earlier.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Duncan Birmingham on the Creative Gratification of Short Stories

Duncan Birmingham is the guest. His debut story collection, The Cult in My Garage, is out now from Maudlin House. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. From the episode:. Brad Listi: I’m wondering if these stories were written out of frustration with Hollywood. I could imagine...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Five Medieval Tales That Should Immediately Be Made Into Movies

For the most part, medieval Europe seems to be mined for its aesthetics and not its stories. It’s a setting and atmosphere for fantasy epics, but not historical epics (Ridley Scott’s latest excepted). But medieval European sources contain countless stories just begging to be broadcast on the big screen or dramatized in a prestige TV series. As this summer’s strange smash hit The Green Knight showed, there’s a hunger for the paradoxical weirdness and familiarity of the European Middle Ages that is just waiting to be unpacked. Here we find tales of Arthur and his knights but also of monsters and romance, excursions in fairyland, werewolves and nose-biting, betrayals and factions, steamy seductions, and lots of women with swords.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Korean Vegan Cookbook by Joanne Lee Molinaro, Read by the Author

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Joanne Lee Molinaro narrates The Korean Vegan Cookbook in a warm and welcoming voice, sharing both mouthwatering...
RECIPES
Literary Hub

How to Make a Better World Without Centering Yourself: A Conversation with Alex McElroy

This week on The Maris Review, Alex McElroy joins Maris Kreizman to discuss their novel, The Atmospherians, out now from Atria. AM: To be an atmospherian is to be in the background. For the cult that Sasha and Dyson produce, Dyson sees it as something to strive for. For these men, rather than try to be at the center of things, to have power, they should instead strive to be in the background. Let other people go in front of them. Dyson is someone who is a career extra in films and TV and commercials. He’s also a magical extra—whenever he appears in the background, whatever he’s in does phenomenally well. People buy whatever ad he’s in, they watch whatever show he’s in. But whenever he’s given a main role, everything collapses. He uses his own history and his own failures and flaws to create a philosophical framework for how people should be.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“A Girl and the Moon”

Mid-night, swinging upside down on a pull-up bar, the girl says, Mother, this bone growing on my back, white in the night, protruding out of my skin, long and endlessly this bone, like a ladder it shoots up in the air, whenever hot wind sweeps past, whenever blind birds drop by, whenever suspicious air weaves in and out of this bone, the pain is unbearable, let me down from the pull-up bar, let me down and saw it off, it grows thicker each night, this, this, it renders white light whiter, anemic, before I become a grave for the bone, please, cut it off, quickly, in my body black bones clatter, joint by joint fluids are drying, it chose my back as its host, before the grains of light pile on and split the grave in half, before putrid craters start to multiply, before this bone drags my emptied body to the back of the sun, let me down from the pull-up bar, saw it off, Mother, please, a crescent moon is lodged in a girl’s back, a flat bone will grow into a round and bright celestial body, the girl upside down on a pull-up bar will vanish into the moon, and they say that, once the moon gobbles them up, girls leave behind black bones filling every inch of the night sky,
ENTERTAINMENT
Literary Hub

How to Write (Almost) Anything: A Very Serious Guide by Tom Bissell

When I was starting out, the various lists concocted to announce America’s best young fiction writers meant a lot to me. Being included on such lists, I mean. The New Yorker has its 20 Under 40, Grantahas its Best Young American Novelists, the New York Public Library has its Young Lions Fiction Awards. After every coronation, I was secretly crushed not to be included, even after it was pointed out to me that you more or less had to be a novelist—or at least primarily a fiction writer—to be considered. I haven’t been “primarily a fiction writer” since I was an unpublished twenty-five-year-old, but that somehow didn’t matter. I wanted to be judged good enough to be the exception. And that, children, is how young writers Pavlov themselves into caring about the wrong things.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Polygon

The best science fiction and fantasy books of 2021

This year we read tons of books. Whether we bought a hard copies at the local bookstore or checked out audiobooks from a library app, or consumed them via e-reader. Lots new authors wrote fantastic debuts in 2021, while many of our favorite authors continued their sprawling series — ones we were extremely excited to jump back into.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“You cover that acid in comfort.” Read Toni Morrison’s 1973 edit letter to Lucille Clifton.

In addition to being a prolific novelist, Toni Morrison was a prolific editor. She was committed to championing Black writers, both through her role as senior editor at Random House and her work with writing collectives like The Sisterhood (which included literary giants like June Jordan, Alice Walker, and Ntozake Shange), and published work by Angela Davis, Gayl Jones, and Toni Cade Bambara. “I thought it was my responsibility to publish African American and African writers,” she explained. Especially since most of them “would otherwise not be published or not be published well, or edited well.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“Never think you’re too weird.” Read Anne Rice’s best writing advice.

Anne Rice died this weekend at the age of 80, leaving behind more than 30 novels and millions of exuberant fans—many of whom are aspiring writers themselves. Which is probably why, over the years, Rice has been called upon many times to give advice to those who would love to write their own sprawling literary sagas. (And she is extremely encouraging and optimistic—a breath of fresh air, even!) Here’s some of her best advice:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Zac Efron and Grape Popsicles: Readings by Shawn Berman, Meg Pokrass, and Cathy Ulrich

Micro is a podcast for short but powerful writing. Each episode features a few short pieces of fiction, creative nonfiction, and/or poetry read by the author. Zac Efron, dangerous chili, and grape popsicles—it’s the first Editor Edition of Micro season two! Each of the readers you’ll hear are editors at their own publications, and they’ll be reading their own work that was published in another publication. Featuring three very different pieces with very different tones, this episode converges around dissonance—recognizing habits and the inability to change them, complex relationships, cold water and hot sun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Tiphanie Yanique on Breaking the Rules of Form

The following first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. One of the most taught and familiar forms of fiction is Joseph Campbell’s Hero’s Journey. This form is so ubiquitous, so much a part of the zeitgeist that I can’t even tell you when I first heard of it. Campbell himself argued that this form is found in all cultures and can be applied to most stories. But when an old, and in this case dead, white man, insists that something he “discovered” is universal, this alone is reason to be suspicious.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
