Anxiety and Depression More Common This Holiday Season Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
sanfernandosun.com
2 days ago
There’s a common belief that everyone is supposed to be happy and in a joyous mood during the holiday season as we gather in the company of family and friends. But these days, with the COVID-19 pandemic and news of the Delta and Omicron variants wreaking havoc on the health of...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) causes fatigue, anxiety and sadness for many people, often in winter months. SAD, also called Seasonal Depression, is a form of depression that occurs one season of the year. Many believe it’s related to decreased exposure to sunlight. “In general, it...
Do you ever wonder if somebody you know may be struggling with depression and anxiety, but you are not sure?. If so, here are some things to look for when someone you know may be having a difficult time with their mental health. Trouble sleeping or sleeping too much. Feeling...
Everyone has those times when they don’t feel their best emotionally. Maybe you’re sad, or maybe you’re nervous—those are typical parts of just being human. But when those feelings start to get overwhelming or inhibit you from living your life to the fullest, that may be a sign you’re suffering from mental illness like anxiety or depression.
Research uses data from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA). The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the mental health of older people living in the community, with those who are lonely faring far worse, according to new research from McMaster University. Using data from the Canadian...
A clinical psychologist at the University of Oklahoma is testing an app designed to help with increased anxiety and depression amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-Director of the TSET Health Promotion Research Center and psychologist Dr. Michael Businelle and his team, including an investigator at the University of Houston, designed, and are now testing an app called ‘EASE.’
Everyone feels blue or sad sometimes, especially these days with the weather getting colder and darker and the stress of the holidays right around the corner. These feelings can be short-lived and pass within a couple of days. Unfortunately, due to the increased isolation and financial pressures, many of us are facing more serious mental health issues such as depression.
The end of daylight saving time brings cooler weather, shorter days and less sunlight. These changes can trigger seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression that is related to changes in day length, usually starting in the fall and continuing throughout the winter months. People also can start to...
Mental health problems are common in college students even in the late stage of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak. Network analysis is a novel approach to explore interactions of mental disorders at the symptom level. The aim of this study was to elucidate characteristics of depressive and anxiety symptoms network in college students in the late stage of the COVID-19 outbreak. A total of 3062 college students were included. The seven-item Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale (GAD-7) and nine-item Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) were used to measure anxiety and depressive symptoms, respectively. Central symptoms and bridge symptoms were identified based on centrality and bridge centrality indices, respectively. Network stability was examined using the case-dropping procedure. The strongest direct relation was between anxiety symptoms "Nervousness" and "Uncontrollable worry". "Fatigue" has the highest node strength in the anxiety and depression network, followed by "Excessive worry", "Trouble relaxing", and "Uncontrollable worry". "Motor" showed the highest bridge strength, followed by "Feeling afraid" and "Restlessness". The whole network was robust in both stability and accuracy tests. Central symptoms "Fatigue", "Excessive worry", "Trouble relaxing" and "Uncontrollable worry", and critical bridge symptoms "Motor", "Feeling afraid" and "Restlessness" were highlighted in this study. Targeting interventions to these symptoms may be important to effectively alleviate the overall level of anxiety and depressive symptoms in college students.
“To be ‘well’ is not to live in a state of perpetual safety and calm, but to move fluidly from a state of adversity, risk, adventure, or excitement, back to safety and calm, and out again. Stress is not bad for you; being stuck is bad for you.” – Emily Nagoski, “Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle”
More than 60% of people who have an existing mental illness report that the holidays worsen their symptoms. Although the “holiday blues” and seasonal affective disorder share some common characteristics, they are different disorders. With the complexity in distinguishing between the two, the best approach is to do...
There are a variety of ways that people can treat anxiety and stress. Some people may prefer to use medication, while others may choose to use natural remedies. Here are a few examples of how people can treat anxiety and stress:. 1. Deep breathing exercises:. Deep breathing exercises can be...
A secondary analysis of the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study (Fragile Families) found a bi-directional relationship where a mother's mental health symptoms impacted the child's mental health symptoms and vice versa, according to researchers with Cizik School of Nursing at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston).
New research has determined that the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic led to increased depression, anxiety, and social risks among urban, racial, and ethnic minority children aged five to 11 years old compared to the prior six months. Led by researchers at Boston Medical Center, study findings show that a reduction in school assignment completion, increased screen time, and caregiver depression are all significantly associated with worse mid-pandemic mental health in children.
This story is sponsored by Intermountain Live Well. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only affected the physical health of millions of Americans, but it's also taken a toll on the country's mental health. A new study by researchers at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City finds that depression remained common...
After giving birth to her second child in February 2020, KC Davis keenly felt the relationship between the state of her home and the state of her mental health. At home with two kids under 2, battling postpartum depression and ADD, she found herself sitting on the floor surrounded by onesies, toddler clothes and pajama pants, unable to get the laundry finished, ever. “I was living out of a basket of clean laundry — just unable to fold it or put it away — so I decided not to,” said Davis, a licensed therapist in Houston.
Lines again stretch around blocks at some COVID-19 testing sites. Refrigerated mobile morgues are on order, and parts of Europe are re-tightening borders amid a winter spike in coronavirus infections. This year’s holiday season was supposed to be a do-over for last year’s subdued celebrations. Instead it’s turning into a...
Moments of joy may feel out of reach when you live with depression, but you can take steps to bring them closer. When you’re living with depression, happiness can feel painfully elusive. You may experience feelings of emptiness, difficulty focusing, and lack of energy to get through the day.
New research provides evidence that anxiety is related to altered interoception, the perception of one’s own internal bodily states. The new study, published in the journal Neuron, examined the relationship between anxiety and the perception of breathing. “Anxiety is one of the most common mental health disorders, and we...
Masks or proof of vaccination are going to be a requirement at all public indoor spaces effective immediately in New York. It’s the latest statewide response and mandate handed out by Governor Kathy Hochul, in an effort to get COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations down. But, experts are warning that...
Truthfully, I don't remember how I've gotten through most of my breakups. That's because they made me so depressed that I spent them watching TV and essentially becoming the filling of a couch sandwich. It just so happens that forgetting these particularly low moments of my life is one coping mechanism my brain has chosen to keep me going. But that doesn't necessarily mean it's a healthy one. And, unfortunately, that's why those of us who deal with depression have to be prepared to take a few extra precautions when it comes to breakups.
