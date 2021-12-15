ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘With Love’: Isis King Previews Her Character’s ‘Sweet’ & ‘Necessary’ Relationships

By Kevin Estrada
doniphanherald.com
 3 days ago

‘With Love’: Isis King Previews Her...

www.doniphanherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Inside Single All the Way star Luke Macfarlane's love life

Netflix has been on top of its game recently when it comes to Christmas films and fans have been particularly loving Single All the Way, starring Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers and Jennifer Coolidge. But there's one star of the new movie who has caught the eyes of viewers. Canadian-American actor...
MOVIES
Variety

Trans Performer Isis King Is Grateful to Play a ‘Happy Character With No Trauma’ on ‘With Love’

Amazon Prime Video hosted a festive holiday-themed screening and party at Neuehouse Hollywood on Thursday night to celebrate the debut of its new series “With Love”. The show follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato), along with their close-knit group of family and friends as they navigate love and relationships during the holidays. Each of the show’s five episodes take place on a different holiday over the course of a year, with the premiere episode centered on Christmas Eve/Nochebuena. Creator Gloria Calderón Kellett, who also stars as the siblings’ free-spirited aunt Gladys Delgado, told Variety that “With Love” was...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isis King
Tell-Tale TV

Isis King and Todd Grinnell Talk ‘With Love’ and the Importance of Valid Representation [Interview]

Amazon’s newest upcoming romantic comedy series, With Love, is a show that prides itself on joy, family, valid representation, and most importantly, love. I recently spoke with Isis King and Todd Grinnell about the importance of representation on screen in a non-hypersexualized way and the charismatic chemistry between the two that shines through on With Love.
TV SERIES
Siliconera

In JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Jolyne’s Relationships Define Her

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is yet another compelling installment, this time featuring Jotaro Kujo’s daughter Jolyne Cujoh. There’s a lot happening here! Which means many reasons for folks to get invested. But one of the biggest ones is the relationships that develop between Jolyne and the rest of the cast. Even in the brief number of episodes available so far, these interactions help define her as a person and propel the story forward. After all, things are happening in a prison and in high-stakes settings. It means we don’t get the slice-of-life opportunities to get to know people. The interactions between others establish her identity.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

'Virgin River' Fans Are Freaking Out Over Martin Henderson's Latest Post Featuring Alexandra Breckenridge

Virgin River fans are going through a bit of withdrawal given the romantic Netflix original series has commonly debuted new seasons around the holidays. Because the show surprised fans with an early release of the third season, back in July 2021, however, the fourth season won't be on our screens for some time. While the exact release date has yet to be released, Virgin River actor Martin Henderson (who plays Jack Sheridan) graced his followers with some very exciting news to be grateful for on Thanksgiving and beyond.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
bostonhassle.com

Enamored with Sweet Petunia’s 3rd EP ‘Lovingly’

Boston duo Sweet Petunia released their third EP, Lovingly, this past November and it speaks to the nature of traversing love’s spectrum: recognizing the presence of love that is hidden in plain sight in the mundane of daily life. From the start, the band’s conception was one born from connectedness....
BOSTON, MA
New Haven Register

‘Zorro’ Series Starring Wilmer Valderrama in the Works at Disney Branded Television

In “Zorro,” Valderrama would star as Don Diego de la Vega and his swashbuckling alter ego, the masked horseman known as Zorro, in the days of Spanish California. The show is a reimagining of the Disney-ABC “Zorro” series starring Guy Williams that aired in the 1950s. That show also starred Gene Sheldon, George J. Lewis, and Henry Calvin. It aired for 78 episodes between 1957 and 1959, with four hour-long episodes airing in the early 1960s.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

I'm a Celeb star Naughty Boy's sweet relationship with Emeli Sandé revealed

Naughty Boy has caused quite a stir on this year's series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, from his heated rows with fellow campmates and his hilarious bushtucker trials. But what is there to know about the music producer's links to singer Emeli Sandé? Find out everything...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy