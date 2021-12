No names, but it’s surprising how many people in the heritage world haven’t heard of René Olivieri. That’s not to say that the 68-year-old former publisher, now chair of the RSPCA, isn’t distinguished – simply that his profile is low among an important sector of that conflict-riven institution, the National Trust. Which will be a matter of concern to some, since he has just been appointed to replace Tim Parker, the former chairman who resigned in May following threats that a group of rebel members would oust him over the Trust’s supposedly woke policies at the AGM.

