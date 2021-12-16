Poll Results

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
Betty White has penned three memoirs and spent a lifetime in the public eye. When author Ray Richmond was approached to write a book timed to White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17, he questioned whether there was anything left to uncover about her sui generis life and career.
Once he went down the rabbit hole of a quick “facts about Betty White” Google search, Richmond was hooked. “Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life,” published this week by Becker & Mayer Books,” became a five-month intensive study on what makes Betty White so beloved as an entertainer and such...
Betty White has been a TV star as long as there’s been TV. Hired by a pioneering L.A. broadcaster, she made her tube debut in February 1939. Standing under hot lights in a primitive sixth-floor studio, the teen performed a number from “The Merry Widow.” The show was brief and local.
Rifle Republican Lauren Boebert is still coming down from emerging as an SNL parody target last weekend. She really lost her cool after cast member Chloe Fineman impersonated her and then trolled her as an “actual clown” after Boebert’s triggered response. All of that ended up spiraling after Boebert’s truly parody-worthy gun-filled family Christmas photo, and now, Boebert is absolutely outraged over a gingerbread cookie, which might very well ruin Christmas for her.
(NEWTON) Newton Community High School will present its Irving Berlin’s White Christmas musical this coming weekend in the NCHS Auditorium. Showtimes are at 7:00 each night this coming Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with the final performance to be at 2:00 on Sunday. Tickets are on sale each day this week at the NCHS Office during regular office hours with remaining tickets on sale at the door while they last. Call the NCHS Office for more details during regular office hours at 618-783-2303.
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Radio City Rockettes have canceled four Christmas Spectacular shows set for Friday at New York's Radio City Music Hall due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the dance group. "We apologize for the inconvenience and will make announcements about future shows as soon as possible," the...
For us singletons, nothing would please us more than to find that perfect guy or gal wrapped up with a bow under our Christmas tree, but things don’t always work out the way you plan. In Hallmark Channel’s final film in their Countdown to Christmas lineup, a dating advice writer learns that some of her rules for dating are meant to be broken.
BEDIAS – It will be a season to remember at the Bedias Annual Christmas Celebration and Parade Saturday, Dec. 18. The holiday spirit begins at 8 a.m. with Breakfast with Santa at the Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main Street. Join Santa for pancakes and photos until 10 a.m. Hang...
The Grinch is known for not being the nicest of guys. Not only does he hate Christmas, but he also just really dislikes people in general and frequently hurls snarky comments their way. Sarcastic, rude, and grumpy are all prime aspects of the furry green character—and yet, each holiday season,...
Country superstar Brett Eldredge was inundated with love and support after he shared some heartbreaking health news with his fans. The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he has been forced to cancel two of his upcoming shows in Chicago after discovering he has contracted COVID-19. The Lose My Mind singer explained that he had been feeling like he had "a cold or something," and after repeated checks this week, his most recent test came back positive.
Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for upcoming anthology series The House – and it may be the streamer's creepiest TV production in a long time. The adult stop-motion miniseries, which will be released on January 14, 2022, is billed as an "eccentric dark comedy" by Netflix. And, judging by its first creepy, unnerving and downright bizarre teaser, that's putting things mildly.
