Poll Results

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's Wilson Medical Center Question of the Day: The 3rd Annual Christmas Movie...

kggfradio.com

Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 17 Channels Friday

Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

The Betty White Centennial: Celebrating ‘100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life’

Betty White has penned three memoirs and spent a lifetime in the public eye. When author Ray Richmond was approached to write a book timed to White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17, he questioned whether there was anything left to uncover about her sui generis life and career. Once he went down the rabbit hole of a quick “facts about Betty White” Google search, Richmond was hooked. “Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life,” published this week by Becker & Mayer Books,” became a five-month intensive study on what makes Betty White so beloved as an entertainer and such...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Uproxx

Lauren Boebert Is Being Toasted For Her Outrage Over A ‘Gingerbread Person’ Label On A Freaking Christmas Cookie

Rifle Republican Lauren Boebert is still coming down from emerging as an SNL parody target last weekend. She really lost her cool after cast member Chloe Fineman impersonated her and then trolled her as an “actual clown” after Boebert’s triggered response. All of that ended up spiraling after Boebert’s truly parody-worthy gun-filled family Christmas photo, and now, Boebert is absolutely outraged over a gingerbread cookie, which might very well ruin Christmas for her.
ENTERTAINMENT
koto.org

Monday, December 6

Birthdays: ANDREW CUOMO, STEVEN WRIGHT, TONY HERBST, KEN ALEXANDER, SHARON BROWN, AMY KIMBERLY, MORGAN LEE, DAISY SQUADRA, SCOTT CLAGHORN, JEN KLINGER, MIKE VALDEZ, LEE SPARACINO, SHARON BRIESKE, JOHN CARMOLA, MARY SANTILLES, BEN WATT, DAVE BRUBECK, LINDSAY PRICE, AND IT’S NATIONAL MINERS’ DAY. At the Nugget tonight: GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE – 6...
TELLURIDE, CO
Politics
freedom929.com

NCHS MUSICAL THIS WEEKEND

(NEWTON) Newton Community High School will present its Irving Berlin’s White Christmas musical this coming weekend in the NCHS Auditorium. Showtimes are at 7:00 each night this coming Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with the final performance to be at 2:00 on Sunday. Tickets are on sale each day this week at the NCHS Office during regular office hours with remaining tickets on sale at the door while they last. Call the NCHS Office for more details during regular office hours at 618-783-2303.
NEWTON, IL
UPI News

Radio City Rockettes cancel Friday shows due to COVID-19

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Radio City Rockettes have canceled four Christmas Spectacular shows set for Friday at New York's Radio City Music Hall due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the dance group. "We apologize for the inconvenience and will make announcements about future shows as soon as possible," the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
andrews.edu

Andrews Agenda Holiday Schedule

The Andrews Agenda and Week in Pictures will be on hiatus from Dec. 17, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022. The Andrews Agenda email will not be distributed on Thursday, Dec. 23, or Thursday, Dec. 30. Distribution will resume on Thursday, Jan. 6. Please plan accordingly—thank you for your understanding.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
spoilertv.com

Quote of the Week - November 28 - December 11

A weekly feature highlighting the best quotes on TV as picked by the SpoilerTV team. We'd love to hear your picks too so please sound off in the comments below. 1. Mike: "Am I really that predictable?" Wayne: "May we all be lucky enough to find someone who knows us so well." (Jessica and Dahne)
TV & VIDEOS
Navasota Examiner

Bedias hosting Christmas Celebration

BEDIAS – It will be a season to remember at the Bedias Annual Christmas Celebration and Parade Saturday, Dec. 18. The holiday spirit begins at 8 a.m. with Breakfast with Santa at the Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main Street. Join Santa for pancakes and photos until 10 a.m. Hang...
BEDIAS, TX
Hello Magazine

Country superstar Brett Eldredge inundated with support after health news

Country superstar Brett Eldredge was inundated with love and support after he shared some heartbreaking health news with his fans. The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he has been forced to cancel two of his upcoming shows in Chicago after discovering he has contracted COVID-19. The Lose My Mind singer explained that he had been feeling like he had "a cold or something," and after repeated checks this week, his most recent test came back positive.
CHICAGO, IL
TechRadar

The House may be Netflix's creepiest and weirdest show in some time

Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for upcoming anthology series The House – and it may be the streamer's creepiest TV production in a long time. The adult stop-motion miniseries, which will be released on January 14, 2022, is billed as an "eccentric dark comedy" by Netflix. And, judging by its first creepy, unnerving and downright bizarre teaser, that's putting things mildly.
TV SERIES
Pitchfork

The Best Music of 2021: Pitchfork Readers’ Poll Results

© 2021 Condé Nast. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement and Your California Privacy Rights. Pitchfork may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast. Ad Choices.
MUSIC
Salem News Online

Christmas Parade in EP

The Snowflake Festival in East Palestine ended with the Annual Christmas Parade, sponsored by the East Palestine Moose Lodge. This year’s theme was Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
EAST PALESTINE, OH

