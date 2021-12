Will Spider-Man: No Way Home reach the same heights as Avengers: Endgame? Time will tell, but the latest Spider-Man movie is off to a stellar start at the international box office. Spider-Man: No Way Home opened with an estimated $5.28 million in Korea. That's the best opening for a film in the market since the pandemic began. Perhaps more telling is that, according to Deadline, the film opened with an 11% stronger box office first day than Spider-Man: Far From Home did before the pandemic began. It's an encouraging sign for those hoping that No Way Home's webpage crashing presales signaled a return to pre-pandemic box office levels despite fears about the omicron variant of COVID-19.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO