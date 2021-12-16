SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Is Officially Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Spider-Man is getting another trilogy after No Way Home and series star Jacob Batalon addressed his part in whatever comes next. During the red carpet for the MCU film, Variety caught up with the actor and asked about those three movies dancing in the distance. Batalon offered, "That's something I can't really speak on. You know? Whatever happens, happens. But, we're supportive of Spider-Man no matter what." So, clearly, the star is behind his buddy Tom Holland no matter what. The Spidey actor is going to be making three more of these at some point. No Way Home must have some wild effects on the MCU going forward. Whatever the fallout ends up being, Batalon will continue to be there for Zendaya and Holland. Maybe he will make it to the Multiverse of Madness himself? We'll all just have to see.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO