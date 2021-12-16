ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Is Officially Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleReviews for Spider-Man: No Way Home started dropping shortly after the world premiere took place on Monday night. While the wall-crawler's latest movie was sitting comfortably at 100% for a time, more verdicts have now been added, and Rotten Tomatoes has awarded it "Certified Fresh" status. A total of...

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Disney Makes Changes to ‘Snow White’ After Facing Backlash

Disney is expected to make some major changes to its oldest princess. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) was one of the first major motion films produced by Walt Disney Pictures, and its popularity is still high today. After 85 years, the film is getting a live-action remake, but we shouldn’t expect the plot to be the same.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX and Villain Posters

With just two weeks to go until the film’s release in North America, new Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX and villain posters have arrived! You can view the No Way Home IMAX and villain posters by scrolling down. In addition to two IMAX posters, there’s also posters for Electro (played...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Aquaman 2” Wraps, “Panther 2” Resuming

Actor Jason Momoa has confirmed on Instagram that James Wan’s “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom” has wrapped filming this week. Filming began in London in late June and wrapped in Hawaii with the movie on track for a December 2022 release. While that movie is done, another is gearing up to resume after a production hiatus.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Looks Like Tom Holland's Future as Spider-Man Has Been Sealed With Another Marvel Trilogy

Spider-Man fans will be thrilled to know that we haven't seen the last of Tom Holland in the Marvel universe! Spider-Man: No Way Home's star actor has already been confirmed to return to the movie franchise, and it seems like the future is looking quite bright for him. According to film producer Amy Pascal, not only will Sony continue to collaborate with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man movies, they'll all reportedly star Holland as well!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotten Tomatoes#No Way Home#Tomatometer
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
Tennessee Tribune

Jamie Foxx Part of Latest “Spider-Man” Film

NASHVILLE, TN — Jamie Foxx is among familiar faces from past “Spider-Man” films who’ll be returning in the franchise’s newest installment. Foxx is among three stars featured in character posters for the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” This is the third in a trilogy of movies starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Holland’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017 marked the latest reboot of the “Spider-Man” series, the third reboot with an all-new cast and ensemble.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Charlie Cox's Daredevil Rumored To Don Classic Yellow Costume For SHE-HULK Appearance

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Charlie Cox will indeed reprise the role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil, with the character heavily rumored to make his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home next week. We've heard that the Man Without Fear will also show up in She-Hulk, and a very interesting rumor relating to the character's appearance in the Disney+ series is now doing the rounds online.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 13

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Dec. 13 is topped by The Unforgivable, a heavy legal drama starring Sandra Bullock. It's followed by the 2017 faith drama The Shack at No. 2, the very Australian kids' movie Back to the Outback at No. 3, and the Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx vigilante thriller Law Abiding Citizen at No. 4. The very British kids' movie Peter Rabbit 2 rounds out the top 5.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Picks Her Favorite Marvel Movie

Hailee Steinfeld actually picked one Marvel movie above all the others. D23's official podcast sat down with the Hawkeye star to discuss her entry into the MCU. A lot of fans debate the "best" movie in the Marvel Studios catalog, but there are a range of answers. For the newest Hawkeye, that means Avengers: Endgame. To be fair, it's a popular pick among some segments of the fanbase. Endgame was the culmination of every movie that came before it. Lastingly, it's the final performance for Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in this universe. There was a whole lot riding on this movie and it delivered in basically every conceivable way. (Now, the fan response to certain decisions is a different story…) For the actress, she grew up watching these films and following the storylines, so the allure of a projects as massive as Endgame clearly has some pull. You can check out her complete answer about the movie down below:
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson reveals sequel The Marvels logo

We're over two years away from the release of Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels but star Brie Larson has revealed the film's logo. On Instagram, Larson shared a photo of her holding a necklace of the logo, which appears to be an amalgamation of the Captain Marvel, Ms Marvel and Spectrum logos.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Merchandise Drops at Disneyland

It’s THE hot cinema ticket this festive season, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) crashing movie sites around the world last week when tickets dropped online. There has been intense speculation the last few months over the plot and cast for Kevin Feige’s upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, with Marvel fans anxious to see if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be making an appearance.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Future Trilogy Reports

Spider-Man is getting another trilogy after No Way Home and series star Jacob Batalon addressed his part in whatever comes next. During the red carpet for the MCU film, Variety caught up with the actor and asked about those three movies dancing in the distance. Batalon offered, "That's something I can't really speak on. You know? Whatever happens, happens. But, we're supportive of Spider-Man no matter what." So, clearly, the star is behind his buddy Tom Holland no matter what. The Spidey actor is going to be making three more of these at some point. No Way Home must have some wild effects on the MCU going forward. Whatever the fallout ends up being, Batalon will continue to be there for Zendaya and Holland. Maybe he will make it to the Multiverse of Madness himself? We'll all just have to see.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ IMAX Banner Is Breathtaking

The latest IMAX banner for Spider-Man: No Way Home will leave your jaw on the floor. It’s no secret that many look down upon the official posters that have been released for the most recent Spider-Man trilogy. The posters are fine but they do leave something to be desired, especially when compared to the spell-binding posters the Sam Raimi trilogy or Andrew Garfield duology. Luckily, IMAX has brought the goods for their latest banner for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: Tom Holland Says He Was Asked About ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Role But Hasn't Heard Back

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was arguably the perfect opportunity to have Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return as their respective versions of Peter Parker, but it never happened. There was no sign of Tom Holland's web-slinger, either, and the hope now is that they will be given the opportunity to lend their voices to the two-part Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Trailer Released

This has been quite a wild week for Spider-Man fans. On Sunday, tickets went on sale for Spider-Man: No Way Home and the process proved difficult for many. The movie ended up having the most ticket pre-sales since Avengers: Endgame, and there are now people trying to sell tickets on eBay for a crazy amount of money. Many folks will be seeing the Spider-Man threequel in IMAX, so it's no surprise the latest trailer for the movie is all about the biggest big screen.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy