2021’s Most Festive Cities

Owning a home had never been something Kristopher Esqueda even thought about. He was a successful restaurateur in San Francisco, helping to open many popular restaurants such as Saison and Sons and Daughters, and every month he turned in a $3,500 rent check for a two-bedroom apartment in the Tenderloin. One day after visiting a friend in Nashville who had moved there from the Bay Area, Esqueda left his apartment, stepping over hypodermic needles and feces on his way to work and started to wonder whether his time in the city was up.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO