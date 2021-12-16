Mike Raymer on the Mission of the Georgia Council on Economic Education

Michael Rao, president of Virginia Commonwealth University, has been elected chair of the American Council on Education Board of Directors, the council announced Tuesday. Rao, VCU’s fifth president, has been at the helm of the university — and VCU Health System — since 2009. He was selected as ACE’s chair Tuesday during ACE’s business meeting and his term will begin in March. Rao, who currently serves as ACE vice chair, is being passed the baton by a fellow Richmonder, Ronald A. Crutcher, the University of Richmond’s president emeritus. Rao’s term as chair will last a year.

COLLEGES ・ 8 DAYS AGO