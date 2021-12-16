ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

WOW! Brings WOW! tv+ and Enhanced Network Reliability to Newnan

newnanceo.com
 1 day ago

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, a leading broadband services provider, today announced Newnan as the latest market to offer its IP-delivered video choice, WOW! tv+, for its high-speed data (HSD) customers. WOW!, which officially rebranded from NuLink in November of this year, brings customers not only more choice, reliability, and access...

newnanceo.com

Newnan, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

WOW! must improve

Not one of the early supporters and adopters of broadband Internet and fiber optic delivered electronic media services to the citizens of Newnan and Coweta County, Georgia, would have ever envisioned what has now become of this once valued Newnan Utilities service. Newnan Utilities delivered on its promise of quality...
NEWNAN, GA
thecitymenus.com

Cookie Monster brings Crumbl to Newnan, Now Hiring

A growing cookie franchise will soon open one of their newest locations in Newnan. Owners, David and his wife Aleisa are putting the final touches on the new location. @crumblcookies , a cookie shop based in Utah, is opening three locations in the Newnan-Peachtree City area with the first one in the Publix-anchored Coweta Crossroads shopping center at 100 Glenda Trace. The new location is currently hiring. Those interested can send a resume to [email protected]
NEWNAN, GA
