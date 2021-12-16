WOW! Brings WOW! tv+ and Enhanced Network Reliability to Newnan

Use the HSI Wireless Wearable Finger Mouse in so many situations, from giving presentations to working in tight spaces. Using optical-sensing technology, it provides smooth curser movements. Additionally, offering Bluetooth 4.0 support for connected devices, it lets you wirelessly use the mouse anytime and anywhere. With an ergonomic, curved design, it easily fits fingers, reducing strains on the wrists. Furthermore, you can use it as a remote control when giving lectures and presentations. It acts as a comprehensive computer controller and pointer. And, if you’re in tight spaces with no space for a mouse or if your laptop is on your lap, this is a great accessory. In fact, it can help relieve or prevent Carpal Tunnel syndrome, and it’s useful for those with disabilities or missing digits. Finally, choose from Black Pearl, White Pearl, Red Pattern, and Silver color options.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO