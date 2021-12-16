ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) to be Added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) ("Atea"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company has been added to the NASDAQ Biotech Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Added to Nasdaq Biotech Index

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that it has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI). Harmony's addition to the NBI will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) Added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: KNTE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers, today announced that it has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index ("NBI"). Kinnate's addition to the NBI will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Sera Prognostics (SERA) has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company® (NASDAQ: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced that it has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index® (Nasdaq: NBI). The addition is based on the annual reconstitution of the index announced by Nasdaq and will become effective prior to the U.S. stock market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Infinity Pharma (INFI) Added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, today announced it has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: NBI), effective as of market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Added to Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today announced that the Company has been added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI) effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

KemPharm (KMPH) to be Added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Effective December 20

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced its common stock has been added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI) in accordance with an annual reconstitution of the index. KemPharm's inclusion in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Harrow Health (HROW) to Join Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced that it has been added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Fortinet (FTNT) to be Added to Nasdaq-100 Index

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been named to the Nasdaq-100 Index®. Fortinet joins the distinguished Index in conjunction with the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq-100 Index (Nasdaq: NDX). The inclusion becomes effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

NASDAQ (NDAQ) Announces Changes to the Nasdaq-100 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Northern Trust Corp Sells 34,397 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,397 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.20% of Protara Therapeutics worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
Seeking Alpha

BriaCell says insiders to purchase up to 10% of its common stock

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) is trading ~12.9% higher in the pre-market after announcing that certain members of its board of directors and management team have informed their plans to purchase nearly 10% of the company’s common stock. The insiders intend to use their personal funds to acquire approximately ~1.6M common...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nu Holdings (NU) Downsizes Proposed IPO to 289.15M Shares at $8-$9/sh

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) announces downsized IPO of 289,150,555 ADS at $8-$9 per share from previously announced range of 332M ADS at $10-$11 per share.
STOCKS
torquenews.com

Lucid Group Will Be Added to Nasdaq-100 Index Next Week

Effective December 20th 2021 Lucid Group will be included in the Index, which tracks 100 of the largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The announcement is already having a positive impact on Lucid's share price. Lucid needed some good news after last week's difficulties, which saw the American...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Jabil (JBL) Tops Q1 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) reported Q1 EPS of $1.92, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $1.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

