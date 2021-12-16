ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Ampio Pharma's (AMPE) CEO Mike Martino Issues Letter to Stockholders

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today released the following letter to stockholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Mike...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) Issues 2022 Financial Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is hosting its 2022 Financial Outlook webcast today. Today's presentations include the company's priorities for 2022 with a focus on its Total Home Strategy aimed at taking market share, driving productivity, and providing an integrated omni-channel shopping experience. Additionally, the company plans to review its 2022 financial outlook and capital allocation commitments.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Raises Guidance, Medtronic Gets FDA Warning Letter, Decision Day For Calliditas, Genenta IPO

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Vir Biotech Says COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Effective Against Omicron Variant. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) announced that new preclinical data, published to the preprint server bioRxiv, demonstrated the impact of the significant antigenic shift of the new SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Starts Opiant Pharma (OPNT) at Outperform

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiates coverage on Opiant Pharma (NASDAQ: OPNT) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $42.00. The analyst commented, "OPNT is advancing several potentially best-in-class candidates for drug overdose and addiction while...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ampe#Stockholders#Ampio Pharma#Streetinsider Premium#Nyse American#Board
biospace.com

Novartis Drops Out of COVID-19 Deal with Mesoblast

Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB /LightRocket via Getty Images. Novartis has grown weary of waiting, dropping out of its deal to fund Mesoblast’s floundering COVID-19 treatment. Mesoblast’s stem cell-based therapy, remestemcel-L, was a hopeful in the works for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients suffering from moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) who are dependent on a mechanical ventilator. In late August, the company’s stocks tumbled after the FDA came back, requiring more evidence to support commercial use of the drug. This was the second time the FDA has asked Mesoblast for more data on efficacy, the first time in October 2020.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Jefferies Financial Grou For: Dec 16 Filed by: FRIEDMAN BRIAN P

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Grant of...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Passage Bio (PASG) GM1 Safety/Efficacy Data Validate Approach, Positive for Rest of Pipeline - Raymond James

Earlier today, Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG) announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended proceeding to additional planned ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
wraltechwire.com

Durham cancer therapy firm G1 to expand sales force, ends co-promotion deal

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – G1 Therapeutics is expanding its own sales force to handle its recently FDA approved cancer treatment. G1 (Nasdaq: GTHX) disclosed early Thursday that a co-promotion agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim will end next March. The decision was “mutually agreed” upon, G1 said in the announcement.
DURHAM, NC
smarteranalyst.com

Pfizer Bags FDA Approval for XELJANZ

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to the supplemental New Drug Application (NDA) for the first-of-its-kind oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor XELJANZ (tofacitinib). XELJANZ is designed to treat adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a chronic, inflammatory disease...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Verywell Health

How Do Merck and Pfizer’s COVID Pills Compare?

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, public health officials and researchers are looking for every tool to fight the virus. While vaccination should be the first line of defense, recently developed or repurposed antiviral medications may now offer treatment options as well. While some treatments already exist like remdesivir—which utilizes...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Novartis terminates remestemcel-L development agreement with Mesoblast

Novartis has cancelled an agreement to develop, produce and market Mesoblast’s mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) product remestemcel-L. An experimental treatment, Remestemcel-L comprises culture-expanded MSCs obtained from an unrelated donor’s bone marrow. Remestemcel-L is claimed to possess immunomodulatory properties to work against cytokine storms linked to several inflammatory conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Bernstein Downgrades Regeneron Pharma (REGN) to Market Perform

Bernstein analyst Aaron Gal downgraded Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ: REGN) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

FDA Grants Incyte Priority Review for Ruxolitinib Cream

Biopharmaceutical company Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review of the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for its ruxolitinib cream (Opzelura). The ruxolitinib cream is a topical JAK inhibitor designed to treat adolescents and adults (aged 12 years or older) with vitiligo.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Yucaipa Acquisition (YAC) Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger with SIGNA Sports United

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: YAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company led by Chairman and President Ron Burkle and CFO ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Raymond James Upgrades PLx Pharma (PLXP) to Outperform

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur upgraded PLx Pharma (NASDAQ: PLXP) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $14.00. The analyst comments "We are upgrading shares of PLx Pharma to Outperform and establishing a $14 share price target. Our price target is derived from a multi-stage DCF model, described in more detail in our note, which we believe most accurately reflects the long-term commercial opportunity of the recently launched Vazalore, a liquid-filled aspirin formulation representing the first new innovation in the category in decades. Since late September, PLXP shares have skidded nearly 60% with the recent draw down, in our view, lacking any fundamental change in overall Vazalore positioning or opportunity. Current levels significantly de-risk shares into typical underperformance windows surrounding initial drug launches and offer a compelling entry point to participate in the long-term growth of the asset which we believe has peak sales potential north of $250.0M."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Assumes Regeneron Pharma (REGN) at Market Perform

Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren assumes coverage on Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ: REGN) with a Market Perform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
Boston Herald

Opioid maker agrees to stop in-person marketing to doctors

A Massachusetts pharmaceutical company accused of misleading doctors about the risks of its opioid product has agreed to pay $185,000 and will stop marketing to prescribers in-person, state Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical agreed to the settlement after Healey’s office found that it marketed its Xtampza product...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy