ECB dials back some stimulus, ups inflation forecast

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -The European Central Bank cut support for the euro zone economy by another notch on Thursday but promised copious support for 2022, confirming its relaxed inflation view and indicating that any exit from ultra-easy policy will be slow. The ECB now sees inflation averaging 3.2% in 2022,...

ECB's Simkus sees risk inflation will be higher than expected

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone may come in higher than the European Central Bank expects while growth may disappoint because of lasting supply snags and higher energy costs, ECB policymaker Gediminas Simkus said on Friday. "Inflationary risks are on upside," Simkus, the Lithuanian central bank governor, told...
Bundesbank forecasts growth blip, inflation above ECB target for years

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Supply chain bottlenecks and new restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic will stall growth in Germany around the turn of the year, delaying the recovery of Europe’s biggest economy, the Bundesbank said on Friday. Struggling with supply shortages, Germany’s vast industrial sector has been unable...
BoE Raises Rates, ECB Raises Forecasts

Bank of England catches markets sleeping with rate increase. European Central Bank slashes asset purchases, raises forecasts. But stock markets fall back, taking the shine off sterling and euro. BoE delivers surprise hike. The Bank of England raised interest rates by 15 basis points yesterday in a move that caught...
European Stocks Lower as Central Banks Hit Sentiment

Investing.com - European stock markets slipped Friday, as markets adjust to a new reality that central banks are tightening monetary policy even in the face of another Covid-induced slowdown. At 4:10 AM ET (0910 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.8% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell 0.7% and...
Dollar on back foot after hawkish tilts by BoE, ECB

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on Friday, a day after the Bank of England and European Central Bank adopted more hawkish stances than markets had expected, giving a boost to sterling and the euro. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers...
ECB 'Increasingly Likely' to Hit 2% Inflation Goal, Kazaks Says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is "increasingly likely" to achieve its goal of stabilising euro zone inflation at 2% but needs proof of that happening before taking more stimulus away, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks told Reuters. The ECB took another small step in rolling back crisis-era bond purchases...
ECB reinstates liquidity requirement after pandemic suspension

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Friday it once again expected banks to own liquid assets covering at least the cash they would lose in the first month of a crisis, reinstating a requirement that was suspended at the onset of the pandemic. "As the...
ECB's Villeroy: We are "probably" close to inflation peak

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was “probably” close its peak in the Euro zone. “We are converging towards our goal of 2% inflation in 2023 and 2024,” he said. The ECB raised its...
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls could step aside on dovish ECB

EUR/USD has regained its traction amid renewed dollar weakness. ECB will announce policy decisions alongside updated macroeconomic projections. Investors want to know what ECB will do to continue to support the economy after PEPP. EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum late Wednesday as the greenback faced renewed selling pressure following the...
ECB Hawks Disagreed With Bond Largesse, Inflation Outlook

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The central bank governors of Austria, Belgium and Germany dissented on Thursday with the European Central Bank's decision to continue bond purchases for years to come, sources close to the matter told Reuters. The ECB cut the pace of bond-buying on Thursday but also said it would...
ECB cuts stimulus but promises copious support

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank cut stimulus further on Thursday but promised copious support for 2022, confirming its relaxed view on inflation and indicating that any exit from years of exceptionally easy policy will be slow. The bank said it would continue to cut bond buys under...
EUR/USD Forecast: Advancing on ECB’s tapering

The European Central Bank announced the end of PEPP by March 2022. The latest wave of coronavirus in Europe put a halt to the economic recovery. EUR/USD is bullish in the near term, although below a critical resistance level at 1.1380. The US Federal Reserve inspired rally resulted in EUR/USD...
ECB slightly less dovish due to rising inflation

At the December ECB meeting, the ECB said that it will let the Pandemic Emergency Pandemic Program (PEPP) expire at the end of March 2022, as expected, and will purchase bonds at a significantly lower pace in Q1 than it had previously. However, the ECB also will extend the reinvestment time horizon for PEPP until the end of 2024! In addition, due to the uncertain nature of the Omicron virus and due to rising inflation over the short-term (particularly due to energy), Christine Lagarde noted that flexibility is important for the transmission mechanism. Therefore, after PEPP expires, the Central Bank will use that flexibility to adjust the current Asset Purchase Program (APP) and purchase EUR40 billion in bonds in Q2 and EUR30 billion in bonds in Q3, before returning to the current EUR20 billion maintenance level.
Europe faces tough call on stimulus amid omicron fears

The European Central Bank is being pulled two ways: It's caught between a scheduled end of its pandemic stimulus and growing alarm about the new omicron variant of the coronavirus even as other central banks around the world decide to take steps to combat soaring consumer prices.The dilemma faced by the bank and President Christine Lagarde at their meeting Thursday in Frankfurt is compounded by an wave of infections caused by the earlier delta variant. On top of that, persistent shortages of parts and raw materials also are contributing to a late-year slowdown of the recovery in the 19...
ECB Leaves Monetary Policy Unchanged, EUR/USD Pop Begins to Fade

ECB leaves settings unchanged, in line with market expectations. EUR/USD bounces higher but move lacks conviction. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. The European Central Bank left monetary policy untouched today, as widely expected, and said that while the PEPP...
