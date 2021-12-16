ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades Warrior Met Coal (HCC) to Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

BMO Capital analyst David Gagliano upgraded Warrior Met Coal...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Commercial Metals Company (CMC) to Neutral

Citi analyst Alexander Hacking upgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Owens & Minor (OMI) to Buy

Citi analyst Daniel Grosslight upgraded Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Upgrades DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Gabriel Moreen upgraded DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcc#Bmo#Bmo Capital Upgrades#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Dynex Capital (DX) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend; 3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, or $0.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus upgraded iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $116.00 (from $100.00). The analyst comments "It’s not the cleanest story in SMid-cap MedTech, but the risk-reward looks favorable enough for us to upgrade iRhythm to Overweight from Neutral. Even though the reimbursement situation has yet to be fully resolved, we think recent updates have narrowed the range of outcomes enough to give investors sufficient confidence to revisit the name and begin diving into core business trends. We think there’s a lot to be bullish on under the hood: (1) we’ve seen the company hold up much better than its SMid-cap peers during COVID-19, a key differentiator as Omicron fears add on to existing disruption from Delta; (2) a new CEO story with a proven operator, with Quentin expected to provide a clear direction for the strategy on both (a) untapped growth opportunities and (b) the path to profitability with or without a favorable reimbursement outcome; all coupled with (3) continued strength in the domestic symptomatic AF market. With a reasonable valuation relative to other high-growth peers, a solid setup for the company to execute in 2022+, and meaningful growth opportunities that represent upside to today’s numbers, we are increasing our December 2022 price target to $116 (from $100), or 9.0x 2023E EV/sales."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Butterfly Network (BFLY) at Neutral

UBS analyst Matt Taylor initiates coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AP Acquisition Corp (APCA.U) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AP Acquisition Corp (NYSE: APCA.U), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (RCACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RCACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Estimates Raised at Jefferies on Higher Auction Fees

Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni reiterated a Buy rating and $35.00 price target on ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ: ACVA) and raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.40 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 20,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Resumes Independence Realty Trust (IRT) at Outperform

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BMO Capital analyst John Kim resumes coverage on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $28.00. The analyst commented, "We are resuming coverage of IRT...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Sealed Air (SEE) PT Raised to $78 at Jefferies as Pivot Starting to Bear Fruit

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng raised the price target on Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) to $78.00 (from $74.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Adobe (ADBE) PT Lowered to $650 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachmann lowered the price target on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to $650.00 (from $720.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Loop Capital Starts LivePerson (LPSN) at Buy

Loop Capital analyst Mark Schappel initiates coverage on LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Upgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) to Outperform

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: ACBI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: HSBC Upgrades Yandex (YNDX) to Buy

HSBC analyst Raj Sinha upgraded Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) from Hold to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wedbush Upgrades UWM Holdings Corp. (UWMC) to Outperform

Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey upgraded UWM Holdings Corp. (NYSE: UWMC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Upgrades Cerence Inc. (CRNC) to Overweight

Wells Fargo analyst Colin M. Langan upgraded Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $85.00. The analyst comments "Market leadership in the fast growing Experience Management space should drive durable growth in a quality asset trading. below peers at 0.39x EV/S/Growth. 30% pullback...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy