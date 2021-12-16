ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EU strikes deal with Moderna for quicker COVID-19 vaccine supplies

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The European Commission said on Thursday it reached an agreement with Moderna to accelerate deliveries...

froggyweb.com

UK watchdog says Cellnex-CK Hutchison tower deal raises competition concerns

(Reuters) – Britain’s competition watchdog said on Thursday a UK telecom tower deal between Spain’s Cellnex and Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison may raise “significant competition concerns” and risked higher mobile charges. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its investigation found that CK Hutchison should...
BUSINESS
KETV.com

CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J's

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines Thursday to make clear that shots made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech are preferred over Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. The new recommendation: "mRNA vaccines are preferred over the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 for...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Germany getting more vaccines for 'offensive' booster drive

Germany is scrambling to procure more vaccines to fuel what the new health minister on Thursday called a “very offensive" and fast booster strategy that would leave the country better prepared for the onslaught of the new omicron variant.Germany on Wednesday administered nearly 1.5 million shots, its highest one-day total so far. As its vaccination campaign has revved back up, an average of some 988,000 people per day have been vaccinated over the past week.The proportion of Germany's population of 83 million that has been fully vaccinated now stands at 70% — a number that officials, who had set...
PHARMACEUTICALS
froggyweb.com

Czech centre-right government takes office amid price rises, COVID wave

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s new centre-right government took office on Friday facing soaring inflation and energy costs, record budget deficits and the dragging COVID-19 pandemic. The 57-year-old former university professor leads a coalition of five parties spanning the political spectrum from his fiscally conservative...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Japan PM, Pfizer CEO hold call to discuss vaccine supply

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke by phone with Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Burla on Friday, apparently to ensure a fast supply of COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots amid the global spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.Japan, which lacks home-developed vaccines, has so far approved booster shots from U.S. pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna Inc. Japan is moving to shorten the interval between second jabs and boosters from eight months to six amid a global upsurge in cases and fears of more community transmissions at home.Kishida was believed to have asked Burla to speed up the supply...
WORLD
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

German health minister expects "massive" fifth coronavirus wave

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, a former epidemiology professor famed for his bearish COVID-19 forecasts, said he expected the omicron variant of the coronavirus to unleash a "massive fifth wave" of the pandemic. He added during a visit to the region of Lower Saxony that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EU to place order with Pfizer for COVID shots adapted to Omicron

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - European Union governments have agreed to exercise an option to buy more than 180 million doses of a version of the COVID-19 vaccine adapted for the Omicron variant developed by BioNTech (22UAy.DE) and Pfizer (PFE.N), the head of the European Commission said. Pfizer and BioNTech...
INDUSTRY
Scientific American

The Risk of Vaccinated COVID Transmission Is Not Low

My two-year-old tested positive for COVID last month. My mind-numbing and costly project to keep him uninfected prior to his vaccinations had proven an abject failure. I was angry—and surprised. During the time he was likely infected, he had only been around vaccinated people when indoors. Although we know...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

British surge seen as warning on omicron but responses vary

Spiraling infections in Britain driven in part by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus sent shockwaves Thursday into the rest of Europe fueling a familiar dread that tighter restrictions will scuttle holiday plans again this year.Much remains unknown about omicron, but increasingly officials are warning that at the very least it appears more transmissible than the delta variant, which was already putting pressure on hospitals from the United States to the Netherlands With so many questions outstanding, uncertainty reigned over how quickly and how severely to crack down on everything from travel to Christmas parties.After...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Danish PM warns of further curbs after record new COVID-19 cases

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday warned that further measures to curb a third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic might be coming after the Nordic country saw yet another record number of daily infections. “Infection rates are unfortunately as expected very, very high,” Mette...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Russia proposes holding collective cybersecurity talks with EU -TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Thursday proposed holding collective consultations on cybersecurity with the European Union, after successful talks with the Netherlands, France and Germany, the TASS news agency cited a special presidential envoy on cyber security as saying. “Discussions with the Europeans have intensified recently,” TASS quoted Andrey...
EUROPE
froggyweb.com

EU regulator okays COVID-19 treatments from GSK-Vir and Sobi

(Reuters) -The European Union’s drug regulator on Thursday approved a COVID-19 treatment from British-U.S. duo GSK and Vir Biotechnology and another from Swedish drugmaker Sobi, as the bloc builds its defences against Omicron. The approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of GSK-Vir’s antibody drug sotrovimab and Sobi’s arthritis...
INDUSTRY
froggyweb.com

EU Parliament backs tough new rules to rein in U.S. tech giants

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU lawmakers voted on Wednesday to beef up draft rules to rein in U.S. tech giants, including extending the scope to their retailing activities and to their business users outside Europe, as part of their common position in forthcoming talks with EU countries. The Digital Markets...
BUSINESS

