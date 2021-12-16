2021 Brought Promise for Clean Air

For nearly two weeks at the end of November, the air in the San Joaquin Valley was too dirty to allow Dr. Catherine Garoupa White to safely go for a run outside. Garoupa White, who grew up in the valley and has asthma, gets text alerts on her phone when the air sensors near her home indicate that the air is unsafe to breathe. All across the valley, a network of sensors, run by a collaborative of environmental nonprofits known as SJVAir, outlines a picture of a region in crisis: For days, the area was bathed in orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) and red (unhealthy for all groups) alerts.

AGRICULTURE ・ 15 DAYS AGO